VALE: Clarence Valley funeral notices

Noreen Veronica Blanchard

Of the Clarence Valley, late of Grafton. Passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, November 24, 2020 aged 84 years.

Adored daughter, wife, partner, sister, mother, Nan B, great-nan B. Daughter of Vilie and Robert Shannon (both dec), sister of Ivan Cavanagh, Bernice Regal, Ronald Shannon (all dec), and Valerie Wilcox. Wife of Herbert (dec) and beloved partner of John Stephens. Mother and mother-in-law of Keren and Ian Cousemacker, Donna and Philip Greenhalgh, Michael and Julee Blanchard, Robert and Gerelle Blanchard, Lindy and Greg Mears, Christopher and Shirleyanne Blanchard.

Grandmother of Shaun Cousemacker, Lee Warren, Jamie Cousemacker, Larissa Deleiuen, Nadine Stewart, Krystel Blanchard, Ashlee Cllaghan, Brearna Blanchard, Caleb Blanchard, Hannah Gorman, Amelia Mears, Ciara Blanchard and Alexander Blanchard. Great-grandmother of Ebonie, Abel, Hollie, Oskar (Warren), Faith, Lottie, Elsie (Cousemacker), Rome Stewart, Austin Earp, Chase, Harlow, Remie (Callaghan), Lily Mackenzie, Nora and Florrie (Gordman).

Relatives and friends of Noreen are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 2pm.

A live-streaming service will be accessed from 1.45pm on the day. For more information, visit this link: https://riverviewfunerals.com.au/web.../livestream/index.php

Riverview Funeral Home & Crematorium

David Keith McIntosh

Formerly of Grafton and Iluka.

Devoted husband of Lima (dec) for nearly 70 years. Loving father of Christine, Stephen and Janine.

Proud pop of Darran, Simon, Ben, Alexandra, Katy and Dillon.

Loving brother of Lexie, Sylvia, Reg, Bruce and Don (all dec). Much loved uncle to his and Lima's many nieces and nephews.

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Mareeba Aged Care, Maclean, aged 94 years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service to be held at the Grafton Presbyterian Church, 116 Oliver St, Grafton, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 commencing at 11am.

In lieu of flowers donations to support the Music & Memory Program at Mareeba Nursing Home, Maclean, will be collected on the day.

Riverview Funeral Home & Crematorium

Karen Maria McArthur

Formerly of Coutts Crossing.

Dearly loved daughter of Lesley. Loving wife of Jack and beloved mother and mother-in-law of Erin and Hayley, and Dean and Sally. Adored nan of Brodie and Hendrix. Dear sister of Jenny, Michael and Brian.

Passed away November 24, 2020 after a brief illness.

Relatives and friends of Karen are invited to attend a gathering of celebration of her life, to be held at the Alumy Creek Reserve on Lawrence Rd, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, commencing at 10.30am.

A private cremation will follow.

Riverview Funeral Home & Crematorium

John Everitt Betts

Late of South Grafton, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, aged 77 years. Much loved husband of Lynn, proud and loving father and father-in-law of Catherine and Johnny Kerton, adored and cherished Poppy of Connor and Riley.

Relatives and friends attended John's funeral service at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson Street, South Grafton, on Thursday, 26th November, 2020.

Clarence Valley Funerals

Bryson Gilbert

Late of Cowra and Grafton, passed away on November 24, 2020 aged 81 years. Adored husband of Betty, much loved father and father-in-law of Leslie, Philip and Anita. Pa Pa to Mathew and Kerry and great Pa Pa to Evie, Toby, Thalia and John. Bryson was also a cherished brother to John, Lawrence, Rex, Pam and Rose (dec), uncle, cousin and friend, who will be sadly missed by all.

Relatives and friends attended Bryson's funeral service at Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Grafton & District Funerals

Terry Andrew Sinclair

Formerly of Whitebridge (Newcastle), Manilla and Wauchope. Late of Maclean. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Robyn and fiancé Jake. Much loved son of Reg and Doreen Sinclair (both dec), and loved brother of Barry, Warren, Ross, Ellen and Reggie.

Passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020, aged 61 years.

Relatives and friends attended Terry's service of celebration at St. James Anglican Church, Maclean, on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Riverview Funeral Home & Crematorium

Florence May Brown (nee Cox)

Late of Grafton, formerly of Pillar Valley.

Loving wife of Stewart Lloyd (dec) and Clarence Brown (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne (dec) and Jenny, Max and Donna, Jacquie and Ron (dec) and Ralph (dec). Grandmother to Kerri, Nicole, Georgina, Karena, Sarah, and Josh. Great-grandmother to Jorja-lee, Ava, Andrew, Mya, Kayser, Tyler and Kyro. Dear sister of Rob, Mavis, Wes and Barry (all dec).

Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020.

Relatives and friends attended Florence's funeral service at Pullen Chapel, Grafton, on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Riverview Funeral Home & Crematorium

