Clarence Valley futsal in for another big summer

FUTSAL: The Clarence Valley has seen a surge in participation in futsal in recent years and the Grafton Sports Centre is gearing up for the summer competition set to start on October 16.

North Coast Futsal coach and leader in the development of the sport in Grafton Renan Fenerich, spoke of the huge spike in numbers for the indoor sport in recent years.

"Futsal has grown exponentially over the past few years in the Clarence Valley, especially in Grafton with the number of participants more than tripling among all the programs offered for children and adults,” Fenerich said.

He gave a simple explanation of the sport and spoke on the benefits of the exciting indoor game.

"Futsal is the cool modern version of indoor soccer, it's a five-a-side game with one goalkeeper and four outfield players. Participants will be able to experience the fun fast-paced action of futsal,” he said.

"The ball is designed to have significantly low bounce and therefore it stays on the ground more often, hugely facilitating the skills development of players as they can have more touches on the ball.

"The court is smaller than a soccer field which adds extra pressure so the players can benefit from quick thinking and decision-making for the solution of game problems that are presented during a match.”

Summer futsal in Grafton will be open to all ages with a little league (6-8 years), junior and senior competitions.

Players interested can sign up 4-6pm on September 10 at Maclean Indoor Sports Centre, September 11 at Grafton Sports Centre or on www.northcoastfutsal.com