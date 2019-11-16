Clarence Valley gearing up for biggest Yamba triathlon yet

Athletes flock into the water during the 2018 Yamba Triathlon.

Athletes flock into the water during the 2018 Yamba Triathlon. Matthew Elkerton

TRIATHLON: The Clarence Valley is gearing up for a big weekend next month as triathletes roll into town for the Yamba Triathlon Festival on December 7 and 8.

Organisers NXsports are excited to bring back the Yamba Triathlon that will focus on creating a friendly environment with lots of fun for the whole family.

With less than a month to go, the weekend begins with the Amazing Glazing Fun Run and Yamba Community Pool Ocean Swim on Saturday.

Both events are free to enter however, participants are welcome to donate a gold coin donation, with all funds raised donated to the NSW Rural Fire Brigade to assist with the impact of the current fire disasters in the region.

Sunday will feature the McDonald's Kids Triathlon, First National Tempta Triathlon, Swift Multisport Sprint Triathlon, and the P & J Financial Planning Teams Triathlon.

Yamba's David Wall takes to the bike leg during the 2018 Yamba Triathlon Festival hosted by NXSports at Whiting Beach. Matthew Elkerton

The Sprint distance will see athletes compete in a 750m swim, 20km bike ride, and 5km run. The Tempta distance is a shorter 300m swim, 10km bike ride, and a 2.5km run. Whilst the Kids (7-12 years old) distance will have a 100m swim, 3km bike ride, and 500m run.

The event is also perfect for first-timers with the option for friends and family to team up and complete the event one leg at a time.

"The response from the local community for this year's event has been fantastic,” NXsports race director Mike Crawley said.

"Many people use the event as a fun day out with a group of friends, whilst others use it as the end of a training program with their local gym. We also love to see first-timers and kids give it a go.”

Local supporters for this year's event include the Clarence Valley Council, Yamba Shores Tavern, and Yamba McDonald's.

The Clarence Valley Triathlon Club, First National Yamba, Swift Multisport Triathlon Club, Amazing Glazing, Kitchen to Table, P&J Financial Solutions, and the Yamba Community Heated Pool have also come on board as community partners.

"We look forward to building our partnership with the Clarence Valley Council and the Yamba community" Crawley said.

The Yamba Triathlon also marks the second event in the inaugural North Coast Interclub Series.

The series is an initiative of Triathlon New South Wales and includes the Ballina Triathlon, Yamba Triathlon, Kingscliff Triathlon, Trial Bay Triathlon, Tweed Enduro, Coffs Tri, and Byron Bay Triathlon.

"We are really excited to host the North Coast Series competitors in town, it is a great initiative to bring all the regional clubs together and it creates a really fun and competitive atmosphere,” Darren Adams, of the Clarence Valley Triathlon Club, said.

Entries open until November 27. To register or for more, visit yambatriathlon.com.au.