Clarence Valley to ‘Get Ready’ for bush fire ready

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is calling on all Clarence Valley residents to join with NSW RFS volunteer firefighters and prepare for the coming bush fire season on Get Ready Weekend.

Clarence Valley residents receive information and advice about what they can do to get ready for the bush fire season from local firefighters at events and activities on 16-17 September.

NSW RFS Supt. Stuart Watts said all residents in the Clarence Valley LGA need to be prepared for the bush fire season. "The bush fire seasonal outlook indicates above average potential for fires in a large area of the state, following a winter with below average rainfall and above average temperatures, the landscape is more susceptible to burning,"

Supt. Watts said. "The risk of fire remains real across the entire state and NSW RFS members have been busy preparing by undertaking hazard reduction burns, maintaining firefighting equipment and undergoing training. "Get Ready Weekend is a chance for Clarence Valley residents to do their bit to prepare and protect their family and property in the event of a fire."

Supt. Watts said 16 events will be held in the Clarence Valley, including firefighting displays, opportunities to get on board a fire truck, seeing specialist firefighting equipment up close and having your picture taken with a firefighter.

"Volunteer firefighters will be available to talk to about the simple things you can do to reduce your bush fire risk," Supt Watts said.

"Preparing for bush fires is easier than people may think. It could be as simple as talking to your family and having a plan for what you'll do if a bush fire was to start nearby.

"Get Ready Weekend on 16 and 17 September is the ideal opportunity to take that action." A full list of local events is available at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/getready.