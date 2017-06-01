Clarence Valley Gig Guide

Tonight
- DJ Lachlan Brown, 8pm - 11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Ooz, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Lisa Hunt & Her Forever Soul Band, 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Ford Brothers, 8.15pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Just Friends, 7.30pm - 10.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Live entertainment from 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Hekyl & Jive, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Arms and The Man, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- Aine Tyrrell, 7pm, Naked and Famous Pizza, South Grafton.
- Push Band, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Dave James Karaoke, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- The Undecided, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Friday Night Live DJ, 9pm Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Dan Doon, 7pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
- Sebastiaan Scholtens, Yamba Golf Club.
Saturday
- Tullara Connors + Eastern Brown, 7pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Sexwax DJ's, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Arms and The Man, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.Tangle, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Pistol Whip, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Jack Eastwood, 2.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Jock Barnes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Ulo, 2pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
- Open mic, 2-5pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Arms and The Man, 2pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
Coming soon
- June 10: Adam Eckersley Band + Blake O'Connor from 4pm at Grafton Truck Show, Grafton Racecourse.
- June 11: Kenny Slide, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- June 16: Pauly Fenech's Comedy Spectacular, Maclean Bowling Club.
- June 17: Ryan Giles, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- June 23: Johnny Cash Tribute Show with Dail Platz, Grafton District Services Club.
- June 24: Kevin Bloody Wilson, Grafton District Services Club.
- June 24: Kitty Flanagan, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- June 30: Rockwiz Live, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.