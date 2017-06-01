Clarence Valley Gig Guide

20°
1st Jun 2017 12:30 PM
Catch UK-born now Byron Bay based Jack Eastwood at the Pacific Hotel on Sunday afternoon.
Tonight

  • DJ Lachlan Brown, 8pm - 11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Ooz, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Lisa Hunt & Her Forever Soul Band, 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Ford Brothers, 8.15pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Just Friends, 7.30pm - 10.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Live entertainment from 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Hekyl & Jive, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Arms and The Man, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
  • Aine Tyrrell, 7pm, Naked and Famous Pizza, South Grafton.
  • Push Band, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Dave James Karaoke, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • The Undecided, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Friday Night Live DJ, 9pm Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Dan Doon, 7pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
  • Sebastiaan Scholtens, Yamba Golf Club.

Saturday

  • Tullara Connors + Eastern Brown, 7pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Sexwax DJ's, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Arms and The Man, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.Tangle, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Pistol Whip, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Jack Eastwood, 2.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Jock Barnes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Ulo, 2pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
  • Open mic, 2-5pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Arms and The Man, 2pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.

Coming soon

  • June 10: Adam Eckersley Band + Blake O'Connor from 4pm at Grafton Truck Show, Grafton Racecourse.
  • June 11: Kenny Slide, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • June 16: Pauly Fenech's Comedy Spectacular, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • June 17: Ryan Giles, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • June 23: Johnny Cash Tribute Show with Dail Platz, Grafton District Services Club.
  • June 24: Kevin Bloody Wilson, Grafton District Services Club.
  • June 24: Kitty Flanagan, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • June 30: Rockwiz Live, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
"WE NEED the help of the non-Aboriginal community to walk with us to change the things that need changing to create healing."

