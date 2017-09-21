Clarence Valley Gig Guide

TONIGHT
Jax - from 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
FRIDAY
Hard Drive - from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton
Little Fish - from 8pm, Maclean Hotel Drop Legs - from 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
Double Shot - from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club
Morning Melodies - from 10am, Yamba Bowling Club
Dave Strauss - from 8pm in the Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club
Resident DJ - from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern
Wordplay - Yamba Golf & Country Club
SATURDAY
Garrett Kato - Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton
2Way Street - from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club
Aussie Heat - from 8pm, Grafton District Services Club
Powerhouse - from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton
Hemingway - from 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba
Aqwa - from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton
Occa Rock - from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern
Richie Gudgeon - from 8.30pm in the Oasis Bar, Iluka Bowls Club
SUNDAY
Ino Pio - from 3pm, Maclean Hotel
ITES - from 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
Mal's Blues Bar - Yamba Golf & Country Club
