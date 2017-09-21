28°
Whats On

Clarence Valley Gig Guide

Richie Gudgeon will play the Oasis Bar, Iluka Bowls Club on Saturday
Richie Gudgeon will play the Oasis Bar, Iluka Bowls Club on Saturday

TONIGHT

Jax - from 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba  

 

FRIDAY

Hard Drive - from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton

Little Fish - from 8pm, Maclean Hotel Drop Legs - from 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba

Double Shot - from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

Morning Melodies - from 10am, Yamba Bowling Club

Dave Strauss - from 8pm in the Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club

Resident DJ - from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern

Wordplay - Yamba Golf & Country Club  

 

SATURDAY

Garrett Kato - Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton

2Way Street - from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

Aussie Heat - from 8pm, Grafton District Services Club

Powerhouse - from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton

Hemingway - from 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba

Aqwa - from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton

Occa Rock - from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern

Richie Gudgeon - from 8.30pm in the Oasis Bar, Iluka Bowls Club  

 

SUNDAY

Ino Pio - from 3pm, Maclean Hotel

ITES - from 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba

Mal's Blues Bar - Yamba Golf & Country Club  

 

Information courtesy of My Clarence Valley

Topics:  clarence valley gig guide

