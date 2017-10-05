29°
News

Clarence Valley gig guide

Evolution at Roches
Evolution at Roches

Tonight

  • Neil Anderson, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Just Friends, 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Word Play Duo, 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Grace Hickey & Flipside Band, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Pink Zinc, 9.30pm main stage, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Ambrosia Duo, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Josh Matheson, 8pm The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Resident DJ, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Evolution, Roches Family Hotel, Grafton.

Saturday

  • Money Shot, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Marshall, 9.30pm main stage, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Tangle Duo, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Karaoke, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Lazy Sunday's Duo, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • David James Karaoke, The Village Green, Grafton.

Sunday

  • Bronte Wake, 3pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Monthly Hit of Country, 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Dylan & Damo, 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Hayley Grace, 2pm beer garden, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Coming soon

  • October 12: Sarah from Pink Zinc, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • October 13: Mal Eastick Duo, featuring Andrew Hegedus, The Village Green, Grafton.
  • October 13: Jock Barnes Band, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • October 13: The Undecided, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • October 13: The Stunned Mullets, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
  • October 14: Nocturnal Tapes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • October 14: The Country Superstars Tribute, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • October 15: Rick Fitzpatrick, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • October 19-25: Australian Film Festival, Yamba Cinema.
  • October 20: Tangle, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
  • October 20: Powerhouse, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • October 20: Ambrosia, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • October 20: Tommy Memphis, Grafton District Services Club.
  • October 20: Spookfest, Grafton Library.
  • October 21: Richie Williams Duo, The Village Green, Grafton.
  • October 21: Jacarock, Grafton Racecourse.
  • October 21: Sabotage, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • October 27: Lisa Hunt and band, The Village Green, Grafton.
  • October 27: Freakfest Halloween party, Roches Family Hotel, Grafton.
  • October 27: Neil Anderson, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Little princess dreams of crowning glory

Little princess dreams of crowning glory

There were stories, dance and even some craft, but all eyes were on the real princesses

Ben Walsh set for Yamba gig

WORKING HARD: Ben Walsh is performing at the Yamba Golf and Country Club this weekend.

A fresh blend of soul warming funk, rock, blues, folk and soul

Bumper carnival expected for Jaca Basketball

Byron Bay Brews will once again be front and centre for the upcoming 50th Jacaranda Basketball Carnival.

"It will be bigger and better than the last couple of years.”

Wickets offer scoring opportunities for CRCA season start

RUNS ON OFFER: Harwood's Nathan Ensbey amassed almost 650 runs in the 2016/17 CRCA Premier League season. He will be aiming for more this season.

Blanch, Littlechild prepare belters at either end of the Clarence.

Local Partners