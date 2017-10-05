Clarence Valley gig guide

Tonight
- Neil Anderson, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Just Friends, 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Word Play Duo, 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Grace Hickey & Flipside Band, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Pink Zinc, 9.30pm main stage, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Ambrosia Duo, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Josh Matheson, 8pm The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Resident DJ, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Evolution, Roches Family Hotel, Grafton.
Saturday
- Money Shot, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Marshall, 9.30pm main stage, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Tangle Duo, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Karaoke, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Lazy Sunday's Duo, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- David James Karaoke, The Village Green, Grafton.
Sunday
- Bronte Wake, 3pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Monthly Hit of Country, 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Dylan & Damo, 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Hayley Grace, 2pm beer garden, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming soon
- October 12: Sarah from Pink Zinc, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- October 13: Mal Eastick Duo, featuring Andrew Hegedus, The Village Green, Grafton.
- October 13: Jock Barnes Band, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- October 13: The Undecided, Yamba Bowling Club.
- October 13: The Stunned Mullets, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
- October 14: Nocturnal Tapes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- October 14: The Country Superstars Tribute, Maclean Bowling Club.
- October 15: Rick Fitzpatrick, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- October 19-25: Australian Film Festival, Yamba Cinema.
- October 20: Tangle, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
- October 20: Powerhouse, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- October 20: Ambrosia, Yamba Bowling Club.
- October 20: Tommy Memphis, Grafton District Services Club.
- October 20: Spookfest, Grafton Library.
- October 21: Richie Williams Duo, The Village Green, Grafton.
- October 21: Jacarock, Grafton Racecourse.
- October 21: Sabotage, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- October 27: Lisa Hunt and band, The Village Green, Grafton.
- October 27: Freakfest Halloween party, Roches Family Hotel, Grafton.
- October 27: Neil Anderson, Yamba Golf and Country Club.