Clarence Valley gig guide

Tonight
- Midnight Oil, C.ex International Stadium forecourt, Coffs Harbour.
- Australian Film Festival opening night, Yamba Cinema.
- Sarah from Pink Zinc, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tomorrow
- Tangle, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
- Powerhouse, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Ambrosia, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Tommy Memphis, Grafton District Services Club.
- Spook Fest, Grafton Library.
- The Ford Brothers, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- John Boshelle, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Wayne Donnelly Hypnotist, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Ambrosia, 8pm in The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Resident DJ, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Richie Williams Duo, The Village Green, Grafton.
- Jacarock, Grafton Racecourse.
- Sabotage, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Goldilicious, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- 2-Way Street, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Bobby Lea Solo, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Little Fish Duo, 6pm, Oasis Bar, Iluka Bowls Club
Sunday
- Open Mic, 3pm to 6pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Jacks Solo, 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Blue Child Collective, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming up
- October 25: Vanessa Lea and the Road Train, The Village Green Hotel.
- October 26: Jock Barnes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- October 27: Lisa Hunt and band, The Village Green, Grafton.
- October 27: Jock Barnes Band, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- October 27: Freakfest Halloween party, Roches Family Hotel, Grafton.
- October 27: Neil Anderson, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
- October 28: Pistol Whip, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- October 28: Country Superstars - Tribute Show, Grafton District Services Club.
- October 29: Vanishing Shapes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- November 2: Neil Anderson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- November 3: Tommy Castles, Yamba Bowling Club.
- November 7: Melbourne Cup, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- November 10: Rusty & The Reverend, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
- November 10: Ross Wilson and The Peaceniks, Yamba Bowling Club,