Clarence Valley gig guide

The Blue Child Collective are playing at the Pacific Hotel, Yamba, on Sunday, October 22.
Tonight

  • Midnight Oil, C.ex International Stadium forecourt, Coffs Harbour.
  • Australian Film Festival opening night, Yamba Cinema.
  • Sarah from Pink Zinc, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tomorrow

  • Tangle, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
  • Powerhouse, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Ambrosia, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Tommy Memphis, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Spook Fest, Grafton Library.
  • The Ford Brothers, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • John Boshelle, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Wayne Donnelly Hypnotist, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Ambrosia, 8pm in The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Resident DJ, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Saturday

  • Richie Williams Duo, The Village Green, Grafton.
  • Jacarock, Grafton Racecourse.
  • Sabotage, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Goldilicious, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • 2-Way Street, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Bobby Lea Solo, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Little Fish Duo, 6pm, Oasis Bar, Iluka Bowls Club

Sunday

  • Open Mic, 3pm to 6pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Jacks Solo, 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Blue Child Collective, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Coming up

  • October 25: Vanessa Lea and the Road Train, The Village Green Hotel.
  • October 26: Jock Barnes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • October 27: Lisa Hunt and band, The Village Green, Grafton.
  • October 27: Jock Barnes Band, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • October 27: Freakfest Halloween party, Roches Family Hotel, Grafton.
  • October 27: Neil Anderson, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
  • October 28: Pistol Whip, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • October 28: Country Superstars - Tribute Show, Grafton District Services Club.
  • October 29: Vanishing Shapes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • November 2: Neil Anderson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • November 3: Tommy Castles, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • November 7: Melbourne Cup, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • November 10: Rusty & The Reverend, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
  • November 10: Ross Wilson and The Peaceniks, Yamba Bowling Club,
