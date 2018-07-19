Menu
Catch Byron Bay outfit Du' East at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Friday night.
Entertainment

Clarence Valley gig guide

19th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

Tonight

  • Happy as Larry Stand Up Comedy featuring Alf Arber, Rudy Surina, Dalton Whiskey and Vanessa Larry Mitchell, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Column 8 Conspiracy Theorist, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Scott Day-Vee, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Just Friends, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • The Dennis Wilson Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Pablo Blitzer Gypsy Jazz, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Du' East, from 9pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Rowland & Shekinah, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Marshall O'Kell, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Adam Brown, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • The Salty Dogs - Fundraiser for Ben Baker Whalley, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Powerhouse, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Tomi Gray, from 8pm in Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Sabotage, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Katie J White, from 9pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Majos Football Club Fundraiser Trivia Night, from 6pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Quick Fix Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Scott Day-Vee, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • One Night in Vegas, from 7.30pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Pistol Whip, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Drummer Not Required, from 2pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Ino Pio, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Little Fish, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • July 27: McKenzie Band, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • July 27: Adam Harpaz, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • July 28: Tomi Gray, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • July 29: Craig Atkins, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • July 29: Ross Noble, Lismore City Hall.
  • August 2: Mike McClellan, Maclean Services Club.
  • August 3: Mission Songs Project, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
  • August 3: Glenn Shorrock, C.ex Coffs.
  • August 10-19: Waiting for Godot, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • August 11: The Wanderers - At The Hop, Yamba Golf Club.
  • August 22: Chisel Revived, Grafton District Services Club.
  • August 31: Ian Moss, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
clarence events gig guide music whats on
Grafton Daily Examiner

