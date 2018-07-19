Entertainment
Clarence Valley gig guide
Tonight
- Happy as Larry Stand Up Comedy featuring Alf Arber, Rudy Surina, Dalton Whiskey and Vanessa Larry Mitchell, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Column 8 Conspiracy Theorist, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Scott Day-Vee, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Just Friends, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- The Dennis Wilson Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Pablo Blitzer Gypsy Jazz, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Du' East, from 9pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Rowland & Shekinah, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Marshall O'Kell, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Adam Brown, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- The Salty Dogs - Fundraiser for Ben Baker Whalley, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Powerhouse, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Tomi Gray, from 8pm in Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Sabotage, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Katie J White, from 9pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Majos Football Club Fundraiser Trivia Night, from 6pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Quick Fix Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Scott Day-Vee, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- One Night in Vegas, from 7.30pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Pistol Whip, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Drummer Not Required, from 2pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Ino Pio, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Little Fish, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- July 27: McKenzie Band, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- July 27: Adam Harpaz, Yamba Bowling Club.
- July 28: Tomi Gray, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- July 29: Craig Atkins, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- July 29: Ross Noble, Lismore City Hall.
- August 2: Mike McClellan, Maclean Services Club.
- August 3: Mission Songs Project, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
- August 3: Glenn Shorrock, C.ex Coffs.
- August 10-19: Waiting for Godot, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- August 11: The Wanderers - At The Hop, Yamba Golf Club.
- August 22: Chisel Revived, Grafton District Services Club.
- August 31: Ian Moss, Saraton Theatre Grafton.