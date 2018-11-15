Whats On
Clarence Valley gig guide
Friday
- Ford Brothers, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Brad Marks, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Just Friends, 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Ino & Brady, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Anna & Jed, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Big River Blues, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Looney Tunes, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
- After Shock, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Salt & Steel, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Yolan, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Collins Class, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Car Ramrod, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Pistol Whip, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Word Play, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Looney Tunes, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
- Madelyn Duo, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- The VVs, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Tommy Memphis Show, $10 show only or $20 lunch and show, 11.30am-3pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Tahlia Matheson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Australian Ballet: The Merry Widow exclusive screening 2.30pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- November 22-25 & November 30-December 2: Robin Hood & The Babes in the Wood, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- November 25: Australian Ballet: The Merry Widow exclusive screening 2.30pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- December 1: Carols by Candlelight featuring Rhonda Burchmore, Alumny Creek Reserve.
- December 5: A Taste of Irish Christmas, Yamba Bowling Club.
- December 7: John Schumann, Shane Howard and the Red Rockin' Dirt Band, Grafton District Services Club.
- December 22: Antimata, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- December 28: The Living End, Yamba Bowling Club.
- December 29: Dragon celebrates Countdown 80s UK chartbusters, Yamba Bowling Club.