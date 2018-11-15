Menu
MUSICAL FORCE: Don't miss Tullara Connors and some of her friends at a special concert tonight at Grafton Headspace.
Whats On

Clarence Valley gig guide

15th Nov 2018 12:00 PM

Friday

  • Ford Brothers, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Brad Marks, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Just Friends, 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Ino & Brady, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Anna & Jed, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Big River Blues, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Looney Tunes, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
  • After Shock, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Salt & Steel, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Yolan, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Collins Class, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Car Ramrod, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Pistol Whip, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Word Play, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Looney Tunes, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
  • Madelyn Duo, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • The VVs, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Tommy Memphis Show, $10 show only or $20 lunch and show, 11.30am-3pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Tahlia Matheson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Australian Ballet: The Merry Widow exclusive screening 2.30pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • November 22-25 & November 30-December 2: Robin Hood & The Babes in the Wood, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  • November 25: Australian Ballet: The Merry Widow exclusive screening 2.30pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • December 1: Carols by Candlelight featuring Rhonda Burchmore, Alumny Creek Reserve.
  • December 5: A Taste of Irish Christmas, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • December 7: John Schumann, Shane Howard and the Red Rockin' Dirt Band, Grafton District Services Club.
  • December 22: Antimata, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • December 28: The Living End, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • December 29: Dragon celebrates Countdown 80s UK chartbusters, Yamba Bowling Club.
bands clarence events gig guide music
