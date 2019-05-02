Menu
North Coast band Seafome will roll into Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.
Whats On

Clarence Valley gig guide

2nd May 2019 12:00 PM
Today/Tonight

  • TaikOz, 12.30pm, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
  • Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
  • Confusion in Colour, 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Musical Bingo with Marty, starting at 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Neil Anderson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Ford Brothers, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Just Friends, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • The Ruperts, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Seven Pecs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Vanessa Lea & Roadtrain, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Rowland & Shekinah, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Who's Charlie, 8pm, free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Dennis Wilson Band, 8pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Yolan, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • The Billy Gudgeon Band, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Boukabou, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Bruce Mathiske, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
  • Stu on Jazz Piano, 6pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Jatz Cracker, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Seafome, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Tangle Duo, from 7.30m, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • DJ Karaoke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.

Sunday

  • Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Phil & Tilly, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Open Mic, 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.

Coming soon

  • May 10: Madelyn Duo, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
  • May 10-19: The Popular Mechanicals, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • May 11: Angels/Oils/Divinyls Show, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
  • May 16: Raw Muscle, Grafton District Services Club.
  • May 24: Caitlyn Shadbolt and Melanie Dyer, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
  • May 26: Magpie Diaries + Then Jolene, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • May 30: Lee Kernaghan, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
gig guide grafton what's on grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

