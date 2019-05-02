Whats On
Clarence Valley gig guide
Today/Tonight
- TaikOz, 12.30pm, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
- Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
- Confusion in Colour, 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Musical Bingo with Marty, starting at 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Neil Anderson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Ford Brothers, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Just Friends, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- The Ruperts, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Seven Pecs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Vanessa Lea & Roadtrain, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Rowland & Shekinah, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Who's Charlie, 8pm, free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Dennis Wilson Band, 8pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Yolan, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- The Billy Gudgeon Band, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Boukabou, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Bruce Mathiske, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
- Stu on Jazz Piano, 6pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Jatz Cracker, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Seafome, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Tangle Duo, from 7.30m, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- DJ Karaoke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
Sunday
- Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Phil & Tilly, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Open Mic, 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
Coming soon
- May 10: Madelyn Duo, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
- May 10-19: The Popular Mechanicals, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- May 11: Angels/Oils/Divinyls Show, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
- May 16: Raw Muscle, Grafton District Services Club.
- May 24: Caitlyn Shadbolt and Melanie Dyer, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
- May 26: Magpie Diaries + Then Jolene, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- May 30: Lee Kernaghan, Saraton Theatre Grafton.