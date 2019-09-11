Clarence Valley gives back to fireys

FIRES across the region have brought out the best in many in the Clarence Valley, with people pitching in to help in whatever way they can.

Whether it is food donations appearing at fire sheds, or bottles of water for weary firefighters on the front, there has been no shortage of offers of assistance from a grateful community.

Firefighters were extremely grateful to young Ben Venue student 11yo Samantha Marshall when she arranged several cartons of drinking water for the RFS.

Sammy went into Yamba Coles and told the manager that she saw so many fire trucks along the Waterfall way at Ebor and Dorrigo and wanted to see if they could help.

The Manager of Coles Yamba Natasha Miles gave Sammy 10 cartons and several large bottles of water to take back to firefighter.

Later that day Sammy and her dad personally delivered the water to very grateful firefighters along Waterfall Way. Sammy said that she thought that fire fighting must be very hot and thirsty work.

Unfortunately, when Sammy arrived in Ebor it started to snow while she handed over the last of the water. Sammy said she didn't know how the firefighter fought the fires in such poor conditions.

"Fighting these massive fires with the winds gusting so hard and in freezing conditions must be so difficult, perhaps I should have brought hot coffee instead,” she said.

Kids say thanks

At Townsend pre-school and long day care centre, the children in the Dolphin room have been having discussions about the fires in the area.

The children, aged between 3-5 years old talked with educators about how the firefighters have been protecting houses and we are very interested in how the planes and helicopters are scooping up water from our river to drop on the fire.

The poster that children at Cubby House for Kids preschool made for firefighters.

They wanted to make something to say thank you to our firefighters and created a lovely artwork saying "Thank you for being our heroes” to show firefightes how proud they were of the work they are doing in the Clarence Valley.

Needing a feed

With firefighters from across the region working around the clock to protect property and areas from fire, there's plenty of hungry people out there.

And many local businesses and people have come to the fore.

Over the weekend, food donations organised through the public school were so plentiful that the fridges at the Gulmarrad Fire Station overflowed.

On Monday night, the Harwood Hotel cooked up a massive bunch of burgers to be delivered to the fire front.

The Harwood Hotel made 80 burgers for firefighters on Monday night.

"We responded to a call that they needed feeding so we jumped in and cooked 80 burgers and about 10kg of chips,” Harwood Hotel owner Mike SMith said.

"We drove them to the fire front at Wooloweyah with a police escort through the fire front and dropped them off to hungry fireys.

"We're doing our bit where we can, it could just as easy be us next week.”

Last night, Yamba pizza shop Sassafras offered discounts for emergency services personnel, and free food for those out on the firefront.

"20% off tonight for our emergency service workers just let the girls on the phone/ at the counter know,” their Facebook post read.

"For those currently out controlling the fires down here it's on the house with free delivery just give us a call and let us know what you need and where to bring it.

"Thanks for all you have done x.”