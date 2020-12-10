Clarence Valley groups share in $236K of grants from NRCF

NRCF Chair John Callanan announcing the 2021 Recovery & Resilience Grant Recipients at their annual Grant Giving Event at Brunswick Picture House. Credit: Kurt Petersen

THE Northern Rivers Community Foundation last week announced $236,000 in funding to help local community organisations to recover from recent crises and build resilience in the face of future disasters.

As the full impacts of COVID-19 emerged this year, and in the wake of drought, floods and bushfires already wreaking havoc in our region NRCF chair John Callanan said the foundation was quick to respond, launching a research program to determine regional need and raised funds for a Recovery and Resilience Grant Program.

Mr Callanan said NRCF continued to expand their reach into the Clarence Valley, with six local organisations sharing in $36,500 of funding in support of projects within our region.

"Local community groups are in a unique position to respond directly to community need - and this Grants Program acknowledges the challenges these groups are currently facing," he said.

"They clearly need support - nearly 60 groups applied.

"These small grants bridge gaps in Government funding and support their operations by funding essential and innovative projects and critical pieces of infrastructure, that will help communities across all seven local government areas of the Northern Rivers."

The areas of need are diverse, and projects span across a variety of industries and sectors, including health and wellbeing, aged services, employment and training, arts and culture, as well as disaster recovery, preparedness and the environment, with each project addressing a specific issue within each local community.

To fund this Grants Program, the NRCF called on the collective generosity of our community. And when the going gets tough, our community has demonstrated the ability time and time again, to get going.

"The local response has been remarkable," NRCF CEO Emily Berry said.

"Nearly a third of all grants given through this program has come from the support of our local community of donors."

The NRCF also received funding from large interstate partners, including The James Frizelle Charitable Foundation, Portland House Foundation and the Yulgilbar Foundation.

"We were also thrilled to attract funding from international fundraising body, Global Giving, who were looking to invest in the Recovery & Resilience Program through their Wildfire Relief Fund. We're truly humbled by the collaboration and generosity demonstrated by all of these organisations and individuals," Ms Berry said.

To view the full list of projects funded through NRCF's Recovery and Resilience Grant program, visit www.nrcf.org.au.