Clarence Valley homelessness put in the spotlight

SLEEPING ROUGH: The 2016 census revealed 230 people were homeless in the Clarence Valley, but that figure is likely higher.

SLEEPING ROUGH: The 2016 census revealed 230 people were homeless in the Clarence Valley, but that figure is likely higher. Contributed

HOMELESSNESS will be put in the spotlight across the Clarence Valley this week, with a coalition of organisations looking to make sure the issue affecting so many is front and centre during National Homelessness Week.

More than 230 people were recorded in the 2016 census as sleeping rough in the Valley, but Social Futures manager of Connecting Home and Reconnect Programs Sonya Mears-Lynch said the real number of homeless people in the area is probably much higher.

"We actually believe the real figure is much higher, as so much homelessness is hidden away and difficult to measure. Still, I think people will be shocked to hear many locals are without a roof over their head this winter," Ms Mears-Lynch said.

Sleeping bags of different sizes, representing the different ages of people sleeping rough in the region, will be on display in Grafton, Yamba and Maclean next week to raise increased awareness of regional homelessness.

Clarence Valley-based organisations who are members of the Clarence Valley Housing and Support Interagency, which includes Social Futures, Momentum Collective, Our Healthy Clarence, Rural Adversity Mental Health program (RAMHP), NORTEC, Department of Fair Trading and the Clarence Valley Council along with others, are collaborating on the public installation and information stalls.

According to the Affordable Housing Income Gap 2018 report, prepared by Compass Housing, the Clarence Valley was one of the four least affordable local government areas in regional NSW for rental accommodation.

Ms Mears-Lynch said the current lack of affordable housing in our area is adding substantial stress to community members.

"Finding safe, stable and sustainable housing for our program participants is becoming harder and harder," Ms Mears-Lynch said.

"Our Connecting Home workers regularly attend local rental property viewings with often 20 or more potential tenants at each viewing. Such demand means the chance of a property being rented to a young person, a person with mental illness or families on Centrelink benefits is near impossible."

The sleeping bags will be at Grafton Shoppingworld on August 7, CWA Hall in Maclean on August 8 and Yamba Shopping Fair on August 9. Case workers will be available between 10am-2pm offering local service information and support.