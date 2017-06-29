Clarence Valley, it's time to get behind your Mayor

SEASONED PROFESSIONAL: Grafton girl Jade Hewitt (centre) is in the running to be Triple J's Mayor of Splendour.

A CHEEKY text to a radio station has resulted in a whirlwind experience for Grafton native Jade Hewitt, who has been chosen as one of two candidates for this year's triple j 'Mayor of Splendour'.

For those who have no idea what the Mayor of Splendour is, it is an annual nationwide competition where the winner receives a ticket and accommodation for Splendour in the Grass, while acting as an ambassador for the youth radio station during the three day-music festival.

This year, triple j morning show hosts Ben and Liam picked their candidates based on their ability to go through a minute of questioning and not answer a thing.

Jade, who works in Sydney for Spectrum PR, joked that spinning questions was a breeze for her.

"As I was listening on the radio I thought 'I could do that', and texted in as I was walking to work," she said.

"I said I work in PR so I know how to dodge questions. Then they called me and... I sprinted to work to make it in time to get on air. When they said 'hey, how are you doing?', I was puffing."

Since then, the 24-year-old has been on the campaign trail, being interviewed on the morning show each day.

"I guess the main points for my campaign are that I've been to Splendour four times and have the experience necessary to be mayor, and because I'm from Grafton I'm relatively a local and in a much better position than a Bondi hipster (the other candidate is from Bondi) to make decisions for the community," she said.

"I'm also really into music, especially Aussie music."

This morning, host Liam drummed up some impressive support for her from acts including Montaigne, Client Liason and a 'dubious' Matthew McConaughey.

With the winner chosen tomorrow morning, there's not much time for Clarence Valley to get behind Jade's bid for mayor. Voting will take place some time from 8.30-9am, via the Triple J text line on 0439 757 555.