Clarence Valley juniors get results at netball state titles

NETBALL: Three Lower Clarence teams travelled to Penrith last weekend for the Netball NSW Junior State Titles with the sides improving greatly on their last tournament earlier in the year.

The under-13 and under-14 teams competed strongly, falling to 16th out of 20 and 20th out of 20 respectively but it was

the under-12 girls who came away with the best result of the Lower Clarence teams.

Competing for the first time at that level they finished in equal with the leaders on points and placed third overall after winning an outstanding 17 of 19 games.

Grafton also took part in the tournament, playing a division higher and mixed results had the under-12 side finish 16th of 20 and the under-13's finished 17th out of 20 but the under-14 team were Grafton's best performers.

The upper Clarence side won 16 of 19 games and lost just two throughout the duration of the tournament to put them in third place out of 20.