Clarence Valley kids paint the town purple

JUST after 9am this morning a throng of Clarence Valley kids took over the streets of Grafton to celebrate and launch the 2017 Jacaranda Festival with a special Bendigo Bank Children's Morning.

A parade of children from schools and community groups across the region proudly marched down Prince Street while holding up their interpretation of the Grafton Bridge 85 Years theme, now on display at Grafton Shopping World for all to see.

With quite an impressive display of banners, it was a tough decision for the judges who eventually selected Clarence Valley Anglican School, which featured a granny on their banner to represent the age of the bridge.

But the fun didn't end there. Most kids partied on while dressed as their favourite character in the hopes of nabbing a prize.

It had been a nervous wait for mums and dads who had entered their little ones in the Beautiful Baby Competition. Emily Straw was awarded Grand Champion Baby, with mum Hannah thrilled with the win.

"She's a pretty happy kid," Ms Straw said. "Emily loves running around, she loves animals and is a big climber. We're pretty lucky to have her."