Clarence Valley leading the way for child immunisation

BEST SHOT: The Clarence Valley is leading the way in North Coast postcodes for childhood immunisation.

THE Clarence Valley is leading the way in immunisation rates for five-year-olds says a health report out today.

The report, Immunisation Rates for Children in 2015/16, shows that immunisation rates across the whole of Australia for five-year-olds - including the North Coast - are for the first time on average above 90%.

The Clarence Valley topped the North Coast figures with 97.8% of five-year-olds fully vaccinated.

But health authorities were disappointed with other NSW North Coast postcodes, where figures for the 2481 postcode which includes Byron Bay, Suffolk Park, Myocum and Skinners Shoot has a 73.2% immunisation rate for five-year-olds.

North Coast Primary Health Network's senior project officer Tiffany Sullivan said that local immunisation information was helpful so that health system managers could understand what's happening in different communities and where improvements were needed.

"Immunisation is a safe and effective way of reducing the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases in the community and protecting against potentially serious health problems,” she said.

"Even though most Australian kids are immunised, it's important to maintain high immunisation rates to protect the community, including vulnerable groups such as babies who are too young to receive their vaccines.”

She said North Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN) worked with GPs to ensure they are equipped and comfortable having conversations with patients who are uncertain about vaccinating their children.

Ms Sullivan said this month NCPHN would hold a series of seminars across the North Coast for immunisation providers to lift the rates of childhood immunisation and help protect the community.