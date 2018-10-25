Magpie breeding season is here, so look out for swooping magpies over the next couple of months.

HAS the fear of falling into the trap of a magpie nest held back your fitness plans this spring?

Never fear, the Clarence Valley Interactive Magpie Evasion Map is here. So now there's no excuse not to get outside and stretch the legs. You'll be able enjoy your outdoor pursuits in peace by plotting your course to avoid all* the magpie hotspots in the Clarence Valley using the map below.

* The map was compiled from locations pointed out by our Facebook readers. Of course The Daily Examiner takes no responsibility for the crafty little magpies who escaped comment and could yet have their eye on the back of your scalp.

We asked:

Where are the Clarence Valley's worst spots for Magpies?

You responded:

"The usual Rushforth Road," Suzie Queue said. "The maggie there no longer just swoops but attacks the neck. A young man on a bike got cut up on the barb wire fence while fending it off."

Julie Watkins-Burke said there was a "conniving little bird" currently active in McIntosh Park at Coutts Crossing near the tennis courts and school.

Multiple birds were reported by Brian Haselum to be swooping at the lookout at Maclean, while Abbi-lei Dalton even suggested "those smart little buggers" were planning attacks in a group of four at Orara Street.

Meanwhile Jan Lees suggested asking the postmen. "They always swoop at them."

Tamara Evers considered a more pragmatic approach to avoid the risk of being swooped altogether.

"Looks like they're everywhere," she said. "Might have to get a treadmill."