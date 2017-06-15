Clarence Valley man faces serious charges over shooting

A CLARENCE VALLEY man is in custody over two shootings on the Mid North Coast last year.

The 32-year-old appeared via audio-visual link in Coffs Harbour Court yesterday, where he was refused bail over serious firearm charges. These include firing a firearm at a house with a disregard for safety, discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

The charges related to two separate shootings in Nambucca Heads.

The first incident happened on October 28 last year, with shots fired into a home on Palmer St.

Police said the man was also charged over the shooting of a 21-year-old man in Raleigh St, Nambucca Heads, on November 6, 2016.

The 21-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released from Coffs Harbour Hospital.

According to police, the accused was arrested about 10am on Tuesday at Grafton Police Station.

He was believed to be living in the Grafton region at the time.

Kempsey Detective Sergeant Rod Vandermaat said investigations into the incidents were ongoing.

"They are very serious offences and it's been an ongoing investigation in relation to the arrests," Sgt Vandermaat said.

The 32-year-old is due to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday, July 11.

His co-accused, a man from Bowraville, is expected to appear in court on the same day.