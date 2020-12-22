REVELAED: Clarence Valley's No.1 most influential in 2020

#1: Teachers

WHEN COVID hit, one of the first questions people raised was will what happen to our children?

Are they immune? How do you get a five-year-old to social distance? Are schools safe?

At the front line were our teachers, who had to face these new challenges with resolve and tenacity, and themselves learn quickly.

Across the community, educators of all ilks, from high school primary school, childcare, dance, music and sport all had to make quick changes to adjust to the new normal.

But the biggest change for most people with school-aged children centred around how their kids would maintain their mapped out education, and could it be done from home?

The answer was yes, but it wasn't without its challenges.

Westlawn Public School principal Sandra Armstrong locks the doors on the last day of term for 2020

"I think schools are used to expecting the unexpected," Westlawn Public School principal Sandra Armstrong said.

"None of us have ever worked in a situation like this before, and schools are organised, where planning happens and plans are carried out, and we pride ourselves on that.

"(COVID) meant that plans changed, at times daily, and mostly weekly, and we really had to dig deep to see how flexible we could be."

It is for this reason that Ms Armstrong said she is proud of her staff and all other teachers who faced up to the problems of the pandemic head on to maintain their essential services to our children.

"I suppose the biggest impact was when we realised we had to take learning from face-to-face, which has been done for many years, and move to online learning," Ms Armstrong said.

"We had a lot to do, and a short time to do it in."

A systemic change of teaching methods and technology could have been the product of two years work, testing, professional development and assessment in a normal situation.

"We had two weeks," Ms Armstrong recalls.

"But in those two weeks, what happened was quite astonishing."

Ms Armstrong said although many staff had the option of working from home, they came into work, and pitched in to support those without IT skills in online learning.

"Half the team were really skilful in that area, and they mentored and coached the other teachers.

"Within those two weeks, we came from those school holidays with all the teachers confident they could deliver learning from home for K-6.

"And that wasn't just us, that was all the schools."

IT Co-ordinator, Mr Bell with the Westlawn Zoom Assembly Team

Ms Armstrong said she realised it wasn't just a strain on teachers, but on parents thrust into the new learning environment, supervising their children.

"We ran courses for the parents so they could get an understanding of how the process worked, and abiding all the regulations," Ms Armstrong said.

"And we had parents come to us and say they didn't realise how much was involved in teaching.

"One even came back to us and said after seeing it they'd like to pursue a career in teaching."

Ms Armstrong said they had great support from their community, and still had a lot of students coming to school whose parents worked in essential services.

"Our school did not stop. In fact through that whole time we had almost all the teachers working from school, even though some weren't required to," she said.

Part of the solution was to keep the routine and institutions of learning continuing through the online forum, and with restrictions on gatherings such as assemblies still current, Ms Armstrong said using the student's IT skills has been a boon.

"We had to go to Zoom assemblies, which was really interesting, but we have a brilliant tech team and students who would run it fortnightly," she said.

"The children would all be on the meeting, and they'd have a spotlight for the week on a class, and it'd go through all the normal things."

Ms Armstrong said they said it was a case of becoming creative, and delivering as many "normal" events as they could in different formats.

"I think schools are pretty good at problem solving - teachers are creative people to be honest, and there were only a few things that we missed," she said.

"We had roughly 40 special events, which we managed to film and put online so parents could see."

Lilliana shares her learning from home work and her Easter Hat.

"We still even had overnight excursions, we had NAIDOC celebrations, and what we did find was the growth around this was definitely in the IT area.

"We have a saying in education, 'it's when you struggle, that's when you learn'. It's when you have that problem to solve, and there's been so much learning."

While Ms Armstrong said it would be a stretch to call what the schools did business as usual ("almost"), she said they just kept doing what they did best.

She praised the actions of her staff, and her IT co-ordinator who often worked 20-hour days to prepare resources, and also the parents for coping with the massive change.

"The parents did a great job, it's very hard, particularly those who had babies or pre-schoolers.

"But we got it done, we feel like it was very successful, and speaking to other colleagues they feel the same.

"The communication kept going, and parents were very grateful, and a lot has come from it - I get the feeling the community was really right behind us."

For Ms Armstrong, it was an unusual way to end her 39-year teaching career, but she said she couldn't be prouder for what her colleagues and fellow teachers achieved through a difficult time.

"I'm pretty proud, really proud actually, " she said. "Anyone can deal with the good, but it's how you deal with the difficult, and what I saw in my team was incredible teamwork, supporting each other and working with each other.

"It's about that can-do attitude - we talked about that as a team, and for everyone that was the attitude.

"It's all about mindset."

