Clarence Valley most influential 2020: #2

#2: HAYLEY TALBOT

HAYLEY Talbot has worked in law, fashion, marketing and is the operations manager for a national camping company.

She runs her own business Blanc Space in Yamba with husband Mick (who also ran marketing for an international surf brand) and has two children together, has solo kayaked down the Clarence, has had a recording contract.

>>> RELATED: The perfect space to get creative

And that's not even beginning to show what was on her list for this year.

It's a big list.

"I've swung big and I've missed big, but I've hit a couple of homers," she laughed.

"There were some things I've tried to do that haven't worked out.

"I've had heaps of projects, my board is covered with ideas, but that's how I do things.

"Throw enough mud at the wall, and some will stick, right?"

>>> RELATED: Hayley paddles her dream journey back home

Ms Talbot's positivity radiates from every part of her, whether her social media presence, her infectious enthusiasm, and her drive to make a difference.

But she said it wouldn't happen without the support of a willing community.

"I'm a collaborator," she said. "I want to work with people who have things to offer - I want what you can do, I want what they can do, and make something better - something that I can't do by myself. That's what I want to do."

Still, Ms Talbot provides ample inspiration for those willing to join her on her various projects.

This year so far? January saw her give a keynote at Sydney Uni women's college for 20 young female student leaders flown in - "that was pretty special" she said.

Hayley Talbot and volunteers with member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis who announced grant for koala tree planting project near Moroo.

In February, after the devastation of bushfires that ravaged the region, and surrounded her home at Wooloweyah, they decided they wanted to give back to the community, and plant some trees.

Some trees? Try 1000.

"That discussion grew to a partnership between Blanc Space and Saving our Species, and it went from 1000 to 6000 trees, and it became a project that we pulled the community together to do," she said.

>>> RELATED: Koala tree planting idea sprouts to life

"Obviously COVID threw a big spanner in the works, the goal was to get people together and all of a sudden we couldn't do that."

Faced with pushing pause on the project, they pushed on and as restrictions eased, they were able to go out and help create new koala corridors, planting the thousands of trees over a period of a few weeks.

"It was a very special time for us, and it kept us busy."

Hayley Talbot and volunteers with member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis who announced grant for koala tree planting project near Moroo.

COVID has provided some more challenges, but while it might've stopped a few of us going to the supermarket, it put paid to a plan for Ms Talbot to run across America with some like-minded people.

"It was amazing to see how quick it all changed," she said. "All of us, we were training, we were hardcore into the planning, booked our flights, got sponsors - my plan was to finish the tree planting project and go straight to America."

It didn't dull the enthusiasm, and instead Ms Talbot took on a progressive running regimen that had her run a total of 765kms in April, starting with one mile on April 1, and progressively increasing a mile a day, culminating in a 30 mile run at the end of the month.

By the end of the month, those runs were beginning at 4am to fit the rest of the day in, only splitting the load at Easter time, so she could be there for her kids on Easter morning.

Hayley Talbot in her co-working space Blanc Space

Ms Talbot also cites the opening of the Blanc Space studio as a highlight, teaming up with international yoga instructor Tashi Eyles, who had also been grounded by COVID - another collaboration.

"She's been travelling the world for the past 18 years, and she's been running it for us, and it's been great having her energy in here, it's so great in the mornings," she said.

That's not all. Ms Talbot is the vice-president of the Chamber of Commerce, and cites a youth project she and others having been "chipping away" at for the past 18 months as beginning to see fruit.

A long-time advocacy for a redesign of the Yamba skate park has been given funding and is undergoing preliminary design in consultation with the community, and the addition of Angela Lagos-Jay as community and project manager has brought more fresh ideas.

"One of those ideas was to show the film In My Blood It Runs, and it was so powerful, and we were at capacity (COVID-safe of course), and it was a powerful Indigenous conversation we're cultivating," Ms Talbot said.

"And we've had follow up workshops, which was really powerful awareness for our local area, and we're setting goals together with elders to keep the conversation going, and again to elevate people."

More collaboration.

With all that under her belt, why the relentless passion to follow-through? To continue the conversation and keep the conversation moving?

"I think - I think if I see things that I can step into and help with I will - I like where I live, and I love the people who are here," she said.

"If I've got resource, or skills or things I can contribute that can light a candle and get something to take hold - that's what I'll do."

And if it wasn't enough, there is an issue that has sparked a flame within Ms Talbot's heart, and has a personal connection for her.

She has helped promote a recent campaign against mining in the Clarence Valley, again in collaboration with local environment groups, and has used her reach and social influence to keep the issue at the forefront of the community.

"I'm so grateful to live here - and I went for a surf with my little boy and love to enjoy where I live - nature's a refuge for me, and that's why I'm so passionate about the environment and the threat to the area," she said.

Ms Talbot said she just couldn't take the word of anyone who said they could safely mine in the area, and said it was a "no-brainer" for people to stand up.

"I think it should be something that everyone should be able to say we don't want that in our area. It should be part of who we are.

"I'm just really passionate about anything that's good for us."

And on that point, you sense there's plenty more swings to come.