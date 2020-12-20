Clarence Valley most influential 2020: #6

#6: Daniel Kelly



THE real estate market has undergone some massive changes this year, but one person’s face seems to radiate the strength of that market shows post COVID.

Ray White Yamba principal Daniel Kelly’s face is a strong local and social media presence in the Lower Clarence real estate market, and with the local market selling at strength, his success stories are well documented.

It hasn’t happened easily and, with 15 years in the game, Mr Kelly said this latest period was unlike any other.

“The last quarter of this year has been phenomenal,” he said. “There’s been more activity in the market and I don’t think it has been this fast in my career.

“There’s a real hunger for buyers from all over the country, and there’s a geniune desire from people moving from metropolitan areas.

“I think this year’s taught us how valuable a home really is.”

Ray White Yamba Real Estate agent Daniel Kelly outside of 25 Wooli Street.

Mr Kelly said the world of transacting real estate was very different to a year ago, and much different from when he started. But he insisted being ahead of trends and standing out in a crowded market was just part of the solution.

“It’s been a good year in terms of the challenge it’s presented,” he said. “I think it’s brought a lot of things forward in years, and a lot more things are being done online.

“Buyers are turning up much more researched and prepared, and they’re reluctant to view a whole heap of houses, instead just a few.”

Mr Kelly has a string of awards and achievements over his career, including being placed as one of the top two per cent in the Ray White Group internationally, and he said there was still a real value in what an agent does.

“Even more so while the market is hot and selling, and that’s not always the case,” he said.

“It’s a case of trying to keep up - what a property is worth today is vastly different to what it was.

“You have to plan ahead and educate, and there’s certainly some challenges, but it’s been positive.”

With the decline of print advertising, Mr Kelly said Ray White Yamba’s advanced standing in online and social media had served them well now and into the future.

“It’s very much expected that you have a very strong online presence, and it’s something we’ve worked really hard on,” he said. “And not just in typical places - social is very important but with the likes of Google and online editorials as well.”

While many people laud an agent’s contact book as a sign of their prowess, Mr Kelly said he wasn’t convinced.

“Off-market sales have been a real trend - and there’s certainly a time and a place - but I can’t say I’m a fan to any great scale.

“I know off-market has been a real frustration for buyers and it’s something we need to be careful of.

“Sure we work for the clients, but there’s also customer service to the buyer and the risk is not giving every genuine buyer an opportunity to buy.”

Ray White Yamba Daniel Kelly

Mr Kelly said he wasn’t expecting to see any changes in the future coming out of COVID.

“I think while ever there is a shortage of stock in the market, it will continue with demand outweighing supply, and with money so cheap and looking it’ll stay that way, I think it’ll be pretty consistent.”

