Clarence Valley most influential 2020: #3

LIKE many of us, at the end of 2019 Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis had a good feeling about the year fast approaching.

And, like many of us, those good feelings didn't quite live up to the reality that was 2020.

"At the end of 2019 I couldn't wait for 2019 to end because 2020 had to be better, and it certainly started off well," he said.

"It's been a real mixed year, COVID has obviously overshadowed all the good things that have happened locally because we've been focused on the impact that COVID has had on the country broadly and for us locally and of course on the economy and people are concerned about their jobs."

Despite the challenges faced from the international pandemic, Mr Gulaptis has managed to compile an impressive checklist of major projects and announcements.

This year saw the opening of Grafton Base Hospital's $17.5 million Ambulatory Care Centre, and funding committed to the major redevelopment of Grafton Base Hospital.

One of the largest prison's in the southern hemisphere also officially opened outside Grafton, with the $800 million Clarence Correctional Centre opening in July, which will eventually house 1700 inmates.

The Grafton Regional Gallery $7.6 million upgrade also reached completion, and countless over grants and programs were funded in 2020 under Mr Gulaptis' watch.

"From the perspective of being a country member in regional NSW we've faired really well from a lot of the grants and assistance the government has provided us we've seen announcement for Grafton Base Hospital among countless other announcements," he said.

"There's been some significant announcements, we've seen the Grafton Regional Gallery come to a completion so we're seeing a lot of the projects funded some years ago completed and we're actually getting to use them.

"The Pacific Highway has been completed as promised so there's been some real highlights but it's all still overshadowed by COVID because it's had such an impact on us. I think we're still coming to terms with it because it's had such a massive influence on us and in fact the whole world."

While providing for his local electorate is one thing, Mr Gulaptis also had an influence on state politics on his stand over the so called "Koala SEPP", threatening to make a move to the crossbench over the Koala Habitat Protection State Environment Planning Policy (known as a SEPP), which would have increased the number of species that trigger koala checks and ­restrictions on land use activities from 10 to 123, and ­expanded the responsibility of landholders to conduct time- consuming and costly koala assessments on private land.

"At the end of the day it was proved that the (Koala SEPP) policy wasn't the right policy to protect koalas and it created a significant impost on rural land owners," he said.

"I think the best outcome was that we revert back to the original SEPP 44 and review it next year and come up with a policy that actually does protect koalas but doesn't impose unnecessary restrictions on those industries that haven't impact on the koala species."

With 2021 fast approaching, Mr Gulaptis said he was keeping his optimism for the new year in check, but pointed to some positive signs for the future.

"Regional NSW has fared far better than metro areas because people have actually worked out they don't need to live in a city to work there, they can work from home and what better location than the Clarence Valley," he said.

"We're getting a lot of people coming to the regions to live, our real estate values have increased whereas they've decreased in the city.

"We're seeing an influx of tourists who would normally go to Queensland but because the border was closed earlier in the year they came here instead and they're finding our coast just as beautiful as their destination in Queensland so we've now got a whole new group of tourists that are going to visit us because we're a beautiful area.

"I'm not as optimistic about 2021 as I was about 2020, I'm reserving my judgment, but we have done well and certainly a large thanks goes to state and federal governments to support families to keep them in work and get mortgage payments paid and food on the table and that's really helped us. that money has flowed through our regional economies and we've seen that money locally and a lot of our businesses have done reasonably well."