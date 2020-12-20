Clarence Valley most influential 2020: #7

IN A year dominated by headlines about COVID-19, it's easy to lose sight of what else has happened in 2020.

Tiger King was a phenomenon this year, after all. Remember?

Coronavirus being front and centre of many people's minds and its impact cannot be understated, as all of us will be feeling its effects for many years to come.

The newly appointed Assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister, NSW Nationals MP Kevin Hogan in Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage

The Federal Government's response to the pandemic was swift and its economic impacts harsh, and among it all our man in Canberra Kevin Hogan was in the thick of it.

Mr Hogan was one of a few Members of Parliament on hand to rush through $84 billion in financial support in March when many other politicians were unable to return to Canberra.

Since then Mr Hogan was on hand to support businesses across the Page electorate, offering up his own Facebook page to help promote local businesses and spruiking the JobKeeper and JobSeeker packages.

He was also vocal on the issue of the Queensland border closure, an issue that had massive ramifications for his northern NSW electorate.

Page MP Kevin Hogan with part of the ceremonial ribbon for the completion of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade.

Then there was the infrastructure, and while it was decades in the making Mr Hogan can claim some credit to being the Member of Parliament when the Pacific Highway project was finally completed, with the final section opening in December marking continuous dual carriageway from Hexham to the Queensland border.

The Daily Examiner is counting down the 30 Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley in 2020. Find out who else is on the list!