Clarence Valley New Year's weather forecast

THE Clarence Valley should get ready for a wet and wild New Year's Eve and Day, with showers and storms on the forecast for the end of 2017 and the start of 2018.

In Grafton, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts a high chance of showers in the afternoon, with the possibility of a storm developing on December 31 and January 1.

The forecast isn't much better in Yamba, with BOM forecasting a high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon, as well as a possible storm, on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

A broad area of low pressure in the north and east of Australia should bring areas of rain and storms to NSW.

The BOM predicts a top of 27C in Yamba on December 31, and 28C on January 1. The mercury is expected to hit 29C in Grafton on New Year's Eve, while on New Year's Day the predicted maximum is 31C.