Clarence Valley not so water wise

Clarence Valley residents are using almost double the megalitres this season

Clarence Valley residents are using almost double the megalitres this season Wikimedia Commons

CLARENCE Valley residents have used almost doubled their water usage this month according to council.

With the record high temperatures, high winds and lack of rain, residents are now using up to 25 megalitres of water compared to 15 megalitres this time last year.

"What is surprising is how much it's jumped. On September 25, 2014 the Clarence Valley consumed 12 megalitres of water. On the same day in 2015 we consumed 14 megalitres, on that day last year it was 15 megalitres, but this year it was 25 megalitres," council have stated.

Until the rains arrive, residents are reminded that permanent level 1 water restrictions apply to all properties on town water supply in the Clarence Valley. Details of Level 1 Water Restrictions are as follows:

Residential Gardens - Fixed hoses and sprinklers are BANNED between the hours of 9am and 4pm. No restriction on hand held hoses or water efficient micro sprinklers.

Car Washing - No restriction. Do not leave hose running, consider using a trigger nozzle.

Washing of Driveways & Paved Areas - No restriction. Sweeping and other dry methods are encouraged. If a hose is required please use a pressure cleaner.

Swimming Pools - No restriction. Consider a cover to reduce evaporation and minimal topping up.

All Sports Grounds (including public parks & gardens, school grounds), Commercial operations, industry, Nurseries, Orchards etc. - No restriction. Reduce evaporation by avoiding watering in the heat or middle of the day and on windy days.

All other essential water use associated with commercial and industry operations - No restriction. Businesses should follow water-efficient practices and minimise water use, respecting the restrictions that apply to the general community, as outlined above.

TIPS FOR SAVING WATER

Use appliances that reduce water use. Showerheads, dishwashers, washing machines, taps and toilets rated AAA or higher use less water.

Turn the tap off while you brush your teeth or shave.

Only flush toilets when necessary.

Replace old tap washers with ceramic seals.

Take shorter showers.

Only use the washing machine or dishwasher when it's full.

Install aerators and flow regulators on kitchen and bathroom taps.