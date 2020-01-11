Clarence Valley nurses send out call for help

President of the Clarence Valley branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, Remana Harris at the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association rally at Market Square on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

CLARENCE Valley nurses and supporters came together at Market Square today for the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association rally calling for action as staff numbers diminish.

President of the Clarence Valley branch of the NSWNMA, Remana Harris said they “accept that nursing is challenging but is growing more difficult each year.”

“We want to stay in the Clarence Valley. We are passionate about our profession and the effect we have but we can’t do it alone,” Ms Harris said.

Members of the branch have approached Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with an original petition of more than 500 signatures but that number has been elevated to 10,000 and Ms Harris is asking for the help of the community.

“We need support from you, our community, and then we can get the state government on board,” she said.

“The government won’t listen unless we have a large group of people speak out and back their local nurses. We need action and we need safe nurse to patient ratios. It has worked before and it can work again.”

The current system in NSW relies on a decision for staff numbers the next day at midnight the day before but Ms Harris said the system is flawed and needs to change.

“We are sick of relying on a midnight count of patients that doesn’t provide adeqeute nursing levels for the unexpected ever flow of patients,” she said.

“Recently, some of our patients have not been able to go to a ward due to staff shortages and bed closures. This is not acceptable.

“We all wish we had a magic ball that could tell us who would be sick today and how but we know that’s not how the world works.

“We need our state government to know that we matter here in the Clarence Valley. We needed change yesterday.”