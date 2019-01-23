Clarence Valley on track for driest January on record

THE Clarence Valley is on track to experience its driest January on record, and the Bureau of Meteorology isn't forecasting much relief from the dry spell soon.

To start the year there has been no rainfall recorded at Grafton Research Station, while a grand total of 1mm has been recorded at Yamba Pilot Station. As of yesterday, the record for lowest total rainfall in Grafton is 11.5mm, which was set in 1922, and 13.1mm in Yamba, a record which was set in 1966.

These results were before some afternoon showers and thunderstorms which swept across the region late yesterday afternoon.

Despite the rainfall, both Yamba and Grafton rainfall is well below the average for January, with Yamba averaging a total of 140mm for January, while Grafton averages 126mm.

Not only has 2019 started off dry, temperatures have also been above average. So far for January, the average daily maximum temperature in Grafton has been 32.7C, 2.2C above the average for 2003-2017 of 30.5C, while in the Yamba the January average has been 28.4C, 1.8C above the 1944-2017 average of 26.6C.

The latest BOM forecast predicts in Grafton a 60 percent chance of up to 5mm today, and a 50-50 chance of up to 1mm on Thursday, while Yamba could see 0.4mm on Thursday.

BOM forecaster Katarina Kovacevic said the dry weather had been due to a lack of rain bearing systems and a large high pressure ridge across Australia.

"Rainfall totals for the Clarence Valley have been well below average to start the year and we haven't seen many showers or storms which are typical for this time of year,” she said.

"We're seeing above average high pressure in the region as well as warmer conditions in the Equatorial Pacific which is giving us El Nino-like conditions, which is resulting in less rainfall along the coast.”