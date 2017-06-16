Clarence Valley Parenting Festival kicks off

THE Clarence Valley's biennial parenting festival starts on Monday with two events focusing on mental health managing emotions.

The first event, Take a Breath Mindfulness, is aimed 13-15-year-olds with a view to helping them develop practical skills for managing emotions, stress, anxiety and worry.

It is to be held in the Grafton Community and Function Centre from 4-6pm and participants will engage in therapeutic art and craft activities. For bookings, call 6642 0958.

The second, which will be in the function centre from 6.30-8pm, is one of the festival's special events and features leading Australian children's mental health experts, Garry King.

Mr King has worked with several well-regarded organisations and educational institutions and undertaken international research as part of the Churchill Fellowship. He has also written numerous journal articles and books on children's welfare. Bookings are advisable.

Mr King will be at the Maclean Bowling Club on Tuesday from 6.30-8pm.

Clarence Valley Council acting general manager, Ashley Lindsay, said there would be events across the valley for the 12 days of the festival.

"There is something here for every parent, and every event is free,” he said.

"It is something council is happy to support because if we can make people better parents our children will have a better future, and we all benefit from that.”

A full program is available at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/parentingfestival.