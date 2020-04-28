Clarence Valley political heavyweight dies

MP Ian Causley represented the electorates of Clarence and Page in a political career that spanned 23 years. Mr Causley died on Monday night aged 79.

ONE of the Clarence Valley's political heavyweights of the 1980s and 90s has died.

Ian Raymond Causley was a former canegrower from Warregah Island who went onto to carve a formidable career in politics across both the state and federal landscapes for more than two decades.

Born in Maclean, the National Party MP served as the Member of Clarence from 1984 to 1996 before switching to Federal politics and winning the Seat of Page in 1996 which he held until he retired in 2007.

Mr Causley served as a minister in state government and as deputy speaker federally from 2002 to 2007, the final five years of the Howard government.

Mr Causley died on Monday evening, April 27. He was aged 79.

The Daily Examiner will be publishing more on Mr Causley's political career and tributes from National Party colleagues on Tuesday.