Clarence resident among the dead in highway tragedy

A Grafton resident has been identified as one of the men killed when they were struck by a B-double truck on the Pacific Highway on Monday night.

Police have been told the drivers of an SUV and a semi-trailer, carrying logs, were both travelling south along the highway about 8pm (Monday 11 May 2020), when the drivers were involved in a minor altercation.

The drivers stopped about 5km south of Woodburn and got out of their vehicles. Witnesses have told officers from Richmond Police District the men were fighting in the northbound lane when they were struck by a B-double being driven by a 35-year-old man from Albury.

Both men sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene.

While the men are still to be formally identified, it's believed the SUV driver is a Grafton man aged in his 30s, while the driver of the semi-trailer is from Smiths Lake, aged in his 40s.

The driver of the truck was taken to Ballina Hospital where he has undergone mandatory blood and urine testing.

The highway was closed for almost nine hours while the crime scene was examined.

Inquiries are continuing by officers from Richmond PD, who are calling for witnesses to the incident to contact them via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

The Pacific Highway has claimed countless lives. However, it wasn't until a major tragedy occurred before anyone would pay attention. Listen to Cowper, a podcast series that tells the full story: