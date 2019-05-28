Clarence Valley residents spend $1M more on pokies

Poker machine net profits in the Clarence Valley skyrocketed in 2018.

Bill North

POKER machine net profits over a six-month period jumped by more than $1 million from the same period the previous year in the Clarence Valley and surrounding areas.

The figures come from statistics released by the NSW Department of Industry, Liquor and Gaming that show the net profit of poker machines in clubs and hotels in NSW.

The results are measured from June 1 to November 30 for clubs and July 1 to December 31 for hotels.

In that period last year, Clarence and surrounding poker machines took a net profit of $16,169,217.77.

This was broken down into $11,102,044.44 for the 13 registered clubs in the Clarence with a total 539 machines, and $5,067,173.33 in the 29 hotels in the Clarence and Tenterfield regions with a total of 257 machines.

On these totals, the licensed venues paid a total of $2,482,322.96 tax to the government.

Clarence region hotels have a relatively small number of poker machines per hotel than other equivalent areas throughout the state.

Two areas with similar numbers of machines, Hawkesbury with 256 machines, and Maitland with 261, made net profits of $8,608,596.87 and $9,454,462.91 respectively.

For clubs, Cessnock with 529 machines and Burwood-Strathfield, which had 543 machines made a net profit of $10,147,799.00 and $28,172,874.60 respectively.

The top earning area in the state for clubs was Fairfield which made $185,584,100.34 with 3356 machines, and for hotels it was Sydney with $153,448,511.75.

There are 91,665 machines in operation across the state which make a total net profit of $3,350,179,230.

The department said that the data had been released to the public to further improve transparency on activity in the community.