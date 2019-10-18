Clarence Valley resort and event reach tourism award finals

Clarence Valley Council has been named a finalist in the 2019 Tourism NSW awards for the Grafton Jacaranda Season.

Clarence Valley Council has been named a finalist in the 2019 Tourism NSW awards for the Grafton Jacaranda Season.

THE finalists for the 2019 NSW Tourism Awards have been announced, with the Clarence Valley earning two nods for the Destination North Coast NSW awards.

The Blue Dolphins Holiday Resort, Yamba, and Clarence Valley Council for Grafton's Jacaranda Season have been recognised as finalists in the Northern Rivers category.

"The NSW Tourism Awards are the most prestigious awards in the tourism industry, with a long history of celebrating and recognising business excellence, innovation and outstanding customer service by tourism operators,” said NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager Northern Rivers, Jane Laverty.

"We're thrilled to see the range of Northern Rivers based tourism businesses entering the Awards this year, twelve in total representing the region as State finalists, to benchmark their business against their peers and gain recognition for their accomplishments and innovation.”

Managed by the Tourism Industry Division of the NSW Business Chamber and supported by Destination NSW, the NSW Tourism Awards celebrate and acknowledge tourism businesses that demonstrate outstanding achievement throughout the year.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres congratulated the finalists for their collaborative efforts that ensure NSW retains its post as Australia's number one State for tourism and major events.

"NSW continues to break records for visitation and visitor related expenditure, and this is largely thanks to the innovation, professionalism and determination our local industry operators bring to the table,” Minister Ayres said.

"The NSW Government has set an ambitious target of delivering $55 billion in overnight visitor expenditure for the State's economy by 2030, and the calibre of industry leaders recognised by these awards give me great confidence that we will surpass that target.”

The winners of the 2019 NSW Tourism Awards will be announced at a Gala Dinner on November 14 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Sydney. Gold Medal winners in categories 1 to 25 go on to represent NSW at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards, to be held in Canberra in March 2020.

DESTINATION NORTH COAST NSW

Northern Rivers

. Blue Dolphin Holiday Resort, Yamba

. Blue Ginger Picnics, Banora Point

. Clarence Valley Council: Grafton's Jacaranda Season

. Elements of Byron, Byron Bay

. Go Sea Kayak Byron Bay

. Lismore City Council: Eat the Street Lismore

. Lismore Lantern Parade

. North Star Holiday Resort, Hastings Point

. Splendour in the Grass 2018, Byron Bay

. Table Under a Tree, Rosebank

. Tasting Plate Tours, Terranora

. Vision Walks - Eco Tours, Brunswick Heads