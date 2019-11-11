Clarence Valley riders grind out podium place in 24hr race

TOUGH AS NAILS: Bom Bom Racing's Michelle Newstead took part in the Masters 5 Female 24hr race, placing third at the MTBA National Champs with Grant Hodgins also placing third.

TOUGH AS NAILS: Bom Bom Racing's Michelle Newstead took part in the Masters 5 Female 24hr race, placing third at the MTBA National Champs with Grant Hodgins also placing third. Matthew Elkerton

ENDURO MTB: Gutsy Clarence Valley mountain bike riders Michelle Newstead and Grant Hodgins travelled to Armidale over the weekend to compete in the MTBA National Solo 24 Hour MTB Championships with taking a podium finish.

The gruelling solo endurance event welcomed the best riders in Australia to the central west of NSW to complete laps of the course over 24 hours.

The winner is the rider completing the most laps of the course over the allotted time and both Newstead and Hodgnis put in mammoth efforts to claim third places at the event.

Hodgins took on top masters athletes Johnny Harrison and Darren Rolfe, who claimed first and second while the Graft-TON Grind event organiser edged out three other riders after racking up a whopping 28 laps.

Newstead faced a smaller field and although she finished behind her competitors in Catherine Wood and Claudia Fiess, she rode for a combined total of 11 hours 54 minutes and 25 seconds to complete 14 laps.

The pair entered endurance and mountain bike racing events including the Mountain Designs GeoQuest Adventure Race in Yamba earlier this year that had them running, riding and rowing their way through the Clarence wilderness for 24 hours straight.

RACE RESULTS

Masters 2 Male 24hr

1. Jonny Harrison, total time: 23:36:48, laps: 35

2. Darren Rolfe, total time: 24:18:30, laps: 30.

3. Grant Hodgins, total time: 23:06:35, laps: 28

Masters 5 Female 24hr

1. Catherine Wood, total time: 23:29:37, laps: 29.

2. Claudia Fiess,total time: 23:15:42, laps: 24.

3. Michelle Newstead, total time: 11:54.25, laps: 14.