Clarence Valley roadworks to restart tomorrow

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions in the Clarence Valley, with work restarting following the school holiday break.

Work involving shoulder widening, road resealing and installing signs will be carried out 24 hours a day from Thursday to Saturday at the intersection of the Old Pacific Highway and Pacific Highway, Glenugie.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and a reduced speed limit will be in place for work to be carried out safely.

Line marking, installing barriers and gates for site access to the project will also be carried out from Thursday to Saturday at the intersection of Coldstream Rd and the Pacific Highway at Tyndale. Traffic control will be in place with work carried out between 7am and 6pm.

Work will continue to provide access to the project from Jackybulbin Rd, Mororo between 6am and 6pm tomorrow.

For the safety of workers and motorists reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required.

Delays of about five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.