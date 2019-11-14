Clarence Valley school nets top prize at prestigious awards

Maclean High School staff (pictured here with Narragunnawali: Reconciliation in Education staff and local community members) acknowledge the importance of a collaborative partnership with Yaegl Elders in their reconciliation initiatives.

MACLEAN High School has claimed the schools category award in the Narragunnawali Awards, at an awards ceremony on Ngunnawal Country (Canberra) last night.

The award was recognition of the school's enthusiasm for reconciliation and developing relationships with local Elders and other locals.

Reconciliation Australia CEO Karen Mundine said each year awards judges had a tough time separating nominees from finalists.

"We are so inspired by the contributions that students, teachers and broader communities are making to progress reconciliation between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-indigenous Australians,” Ms Mundine said.

"For Maclean High School, our judges commented on a strong and shared enthusiasm for reconciliation felt right across the school - in classrooms, on the grounds and within the local community.

"There's a real sense that Maclean High School is bringing others along with them on their reconciliation journey.”

The Narragunnawali Awards are Australia's only national reconciliation in education awards that aim to recognise commitment to reconciliation in schools and early learning services. The Narragunnawali: Reconciliation in Education program, in partnership with the BHP Foundation, enables Australian schools and early learning services to foster knowledge and pride in First Nations histories, cultures and contributions.