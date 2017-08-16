Clarence Valley set to sweat today

THE beach will be the place to be today, with the Clarence Valley on track to swelter through its hottest August day since 2009

Unseasonably warm weather is predicted for today, with temperatures set to hit 31C in Grafton and 29C in Yamba today, which is be close to 10C above the average for August, Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcott said the change is in the wind.

"It's going to be lovely and warm outside today and tomorrow due to north-westerly wins that are bringing with them hot air," Ms Westcott said.

"The good news is the heat will continue in to Thursday but it won't be as windy with a top of 29C forecast for Grafton before it starts to cool off on Friday and Saturday when we expect to see the winds shift to a south-westerly which will be a bit cooler and fresher."

Bureau of Meteorology forecast:

Grafton

Thursday: Sunny, min 11, max 29

Friday: Sunny, min 10, max 24

Saturday: Mostly sunny, min 7, max 20

Sunday: Mostly sunny, min 5, max 21

Yamba

Thursday: Sunny, min 15, max 27

Friday: Sunny, min 14, max 24

Saturday: Mostly sunny, min 10, max 20

Sunday: Possible shower, min 10, max 20