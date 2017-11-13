Clarence Valley Sports Awards bigger and better

IT WAS one surprise after another as the Clarence Valley sporting community came together for the annual event at Yamba Golf and Country Club.

The winners of the night's three most prestigious awards all believed they were attending in support of the various nominees representing no less than 19 individual sports.

But one by one, Tullymorgan's Robbie Sutherland (Ernie Muller Award), Grafton's Cheryl Kinnane OAM (Max Godbee Award) and Junction Hill's Jim Dougherty OAM (Clarence Valley Sporting Wall of Fame) each received the shock of their lives as they heard their names announced by master of ceremonies, 7Sport Gold Coast presenter Katie Brown.

"I was totally taken aback by the whole thing," Dougherty said. "I was just here to induct Max (Godbee), not to be inducted myself.

"When you look at the people who have already made it to the Wall of Fame there are some very high achievers among that list. It is a great honour to be seen in the same company as those people."

Sutherland said he should have tweaked when his son made the effort to attend the awards all the way from Newcastle.

Kinnane, who believed she was attending to support husband and Grafton Ghosts president Joe Kinnane, whose club was nominated for coach, team and club of the year, was equally shocked when she her lifelong efforts for Grafton hockey were recognised.

"I'm astounded," Mrs Kinnane said. "I couldn't believe it when my name was called for the Max Godbee Award. I just thought 'oh yeah Cheryl Kinnane - oh s--- that's me'."

Mrs Kinnane's other half was also a winner on the night, with the Ghosts 1st Grade winning Yamba Physio Team of the Year for their undefeated Group 2 Rugby League season, for which they were awarded the Clayton Cup as the best in Country NSW.

The side's captain-coach Danny Wicks was one of the evening's special guests and spoke candidly with Brown about learning from one's mistakes and the pressures of young men in professional sport.

Wicks did miss out on Athlete's Foot Coach of the Year accolades, however, with Australian Schoolboys Hockey coach Scott Smith earning that gong.

Daily Examiner Club of the Year went to Lower Clarence Rowing Club, earning themselves $1000 worth of advertising with The Daily Examiner in the process.

The other Q&A segment of the night involved former Nutri-Grain Ironman Series competitors Alyce Bennett and Hugh Dougherty, who was a surprise inclusion and along with a large contingent of Yamba Surf Life Saving Club members managed to keep the Wall of Fame induction a secret from his dad Jim.

The surf club had plenty to celebrate with 12-year-old nipper Kalani Ives taking home Jetts Fitness Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year.

To get the nominees a little better, throughout the evening Brown put each on the spot with a quick Q&A, and perhaps the highlight of the night was her delightfully light-hearted conversations with Westlawn Public School Year 6 student Keaton Stutt, firstly as a representative of the school's PSSA Boys Hockey team, and secondly as winner of the Jetts Fitness Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year.

The youngster ended his cameo on a more serious note, as he thanked those who bought the raffle tickets and supported his journey while he travelled away to countless sporting events throughout 2017.

Rising AFL star Georgia Breward topped the count for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award. Meanwhile the top gong belonged to Yamba's Celia Sullohern, who took home Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Year.

Formerly an international cross country runner, Sullohern started 2017 deciding to 'try' triathlon. After winning three events, she then took on long distance running, finishing 5th at the Gold Coast Marathon before winning the City2Surf and Melbourne Marathon.

The Grafton Hockey Association Sports Masters Award was award to last year's Sportsperson of the Year, cyclist Laurelea Moss, who added to her four World Masters gold medals from 2016 with three gold and three silver in 2017.

LIST OF WINNERS:

Sportsperson of the Year: Celia Sullohern (marathon)

Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year: Keaton Stutt (hockey)

Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year: Kalani Ives (surf lifesaving)

Masters Sports Award: Laurelea Moss (cycling)

People's Choice Award: Georgia Breward (AFL)

Coach of the Year: Scott Smith (hockey)

Team of the Year: Grafton Ghosts 1st Grade (rugby league)

Club of the Year: Lower Clarence Rowing Club

Ernie Muller Award: Rob Sutherland (horse sports, cricket)

Max Godbee Award: Cheryl Kinnane (hockey)

Clarence Valley Sporting Wall of Fame: Max Godbee (dec) (surf lifesaving, DEX Sports Star Awards), Jim Dougherty (surf lifesaving)

DEX Contributor of the Year: Brad Ellis (greyhounds)

DEX Contributing Photographer of the Year: Gary Nichols (rugby union)

Lucky Nominator/Nominee: Tracey Moran/Anastasia Blanch (jnr sportsperson - equestrian)

Lucky Nominator/Nominee: Taya Wear/Stacey Brown (jnr sportsperson - BMX)