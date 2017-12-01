Clarence Valley Sports round up

BOWLS

Grafton Women

Another great night of GDSC sponsored twilight bowls last week and the winners after playing a 12 all draw and winning the toss were J. McDonald, V. Price and K. Wratten, runner/up went to J. Cleary and J. Weatherstone. The lucky losers also playing a 13 all draw and losing the toss were S, Sutton, O. McDonogh and E. Johnson.

P. Chorley had the only resting toucher for the night, leading the point score after week 3 are the Landrigan team on 15 points followed by the Williams team on 13 points.

Last Tuesday the condition of play was most winning ends and the winners were A. James, T. McKelligott and B. Murray and the lucky losers were T. Shorten and J. Weatherstone. The resting toucher was won by S. Jacquin.

CROQUET

Coutts Crossing

We welcomed new member Joan Fuller, although nobody was kind to her and she did not record a win. Joy Campbell and Gillian Martin each had three victories and Tony Williams was on the plus side for the first time, more wins than losses. But the joy of the day, loudly celebrated was Louise Lowe's first successful jump shot.

Saturday morning saw Golf Croquet for the first time, starting at 8am to beat the heat. Cave Steiner was the pick of the players: three big wins and from 20 metres the hoop of the day. Bill Gauci continues to impress playing with one arm. Nola Horrocks was back after a long absence, recorded two good wins, and retired to bask in the sunshine.

AC play was good to the Deeths. Sue beat the combined efforts of Peter and Gillian Martin 15-10 while Peter missed nothing beating Rusty Case 26-10.

The 8am start on Monday pleased some players. Errol Cutler drove from Yamba to nail three big wins, Phil Jordan from Ulmarra to get four. Phyl Harrison was mixed, three wins and two truly dreadful losses. Ken Davison was in the same vein, three wins and then tanked. Brian Hewitt had the only jump shot of the day, although many were attempted. Birthday girl Pam Jordan had little luck and sat out after two losses. Most players warmed up for next weeks championship with three quiet games in the humidity.

Midweek was ladies day. Gillian Martin, pushing through injury beat Peter Deeth 14-12 while Sue Deeth (rec 8) used her bisques adroitly outmaneuvering Peter Martin 15-12.

Great effort by volunteers Tuesday to aerate and top dress our new lawn. 6 hours in the heat by a team whose average is 74, a very good work out.

SAILING

Clarence River

The Clarence River Sailing Club will hold its Christmas Regatta this weekend on the Clarence River with boats setting sail from Corcoran Park, Grafton.

With two days of amazing sailing action, the event attracts some spectacular boats from all over the East Coast of Australia.

Rigging starts from about 10am and the first lot of racers set sail at about 1pm.

The club has welcomed spectators to the river to get involved in what will be a thrilling weekend of sailing activity.