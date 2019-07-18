Clarence Valley surfers fall shy of grom glory

STRONG PERFOMRMANCE: Joel Emery surfed his way to fourth in the 12 and under boys category of the Skullcandy Oz Grom Pro Junior in Lennox Head on Wednesday.

STRONG PERFOMRMANCE: Joel Emery surfed his way to fourth in the 12 and under boys category of the Skullcandy Oz Grom Pro Junior in Lennox Head on Wednesday. Ethan Smith

SURFING: Four Clarence Valley surfers took to Lennox Head during the week for the Skullcandy Oz Grom Pro Junior Titles and produced some impressive results out in the surf.

Number one ranked junior Dakoda Walters was tipped to go all the way before dropping out in the quarter finals but it was Yamba shredder Joel Emery who was the surprise performer.

Emery took to the 12 and under boys' competition well, easing through his first heat with a huge 17.10 score before an even bigger total of 18.66 in round 3 to put him into the quarter finals.

The Yamba surf star then went through the quarter and semi finals with two second- place finishes to move on to the final where he surfed well to claim a 10.84 and finish fourth overall behind Max McGilvray, Rico Haybittle and winner Ocean Lancaster on Wednesday.

Walters started well in the junior boys but fell agonisingly short in the quarter finals with a third-place finish, just 0.56 points off Portugese surfer Martim Paulino and eventual winner Tane Bowden in a tough heat.

Dakoda's brother Harley Walters, went out in round 2 after a tough run in the 14 and under boys while Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan suffered a similar fate to go out in the quarter finals up against eventual winner and junior girls number one Molly Picklum.

The junior surfing stars will turn their attention towards the Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior at Bells Beach at the end of September where Dakoda Walters will be looking to back up a win at the Gold Coast Pro Junior in Burleigh Heads in May.

Walters will need to be wary of defending champion Dextar Muskens.