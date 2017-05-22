Clarence Valley the next wedding hub

RETRO: Jann and Wally Nykolyn, from Mirror Image Combi Hire, Mullaway, rolled into The Barn yesterday to showcase their wheels at the Grafton Wedding Expo.

ACCORDING to Jann Nykolyn, the Clarence Valley could be the next great wedding destination of the North Coast.

Jann was in Grafton yesterday to attend the annual Wedding Expo at The Barn, along with her husband Wally, to showcase their retro transport company Mirror Image Combi Hire, which is based in Mullaway.

The couple has been hiring out their classic restored combis for about the past 13 years, and said this area was growing in popularity as a wedding destination.

"We have been doing this for 13 years and done a lot of weddings from Byron to Port Macquarie. It's getting crowded in Byron so people are looking for new areas to get married and the Clarence seems to have everything.

"Beaches, country venues, churches, every wedding is different and we always have a great time being a part of them. Once couples are married they have a few drinks and start to relax while we chauffeur them around. It's a lot of fun.”

Jann said these types of retro rides have been growing in popularity in the wedding scene, their two restored original Volkswagen vehicles, a 1959 model called Mango and a classic 1964 example named Nirvana, were destined for the scrapheap in Armidale and Tamworth when they provided a lifeline for them.

"We have been a Vee-Dub family for many years and drive these two as much as we can. Using them regularly helps to keep them going. They require a lot of love when they are this age, but it's worth it.”