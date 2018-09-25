Clarence Valley to host cattle dog trials

David Bennett works his dogs getting ready for the Australian championship cattle dog trials at Trenyar.

David Bennett works his dogs getting ready for the Australian championship cattle dog trials at Trenyar. Adam Hourigan

FOR the very first time, The Australian Cattle Dog Trials Championships will be held in the Clarence Valley.

Organiser David Bennett said about 80 competitors, their family, and most importantly about 280 working dogs, will be descending on the Department of Primary Industries in Junction Hill from all over NSW and Queensland.

Cattledog Australian Championship trials: See David Bennett and his dogs get in some quick practice befor this weekend's Australian championship catteldog trials at Trenayr

There will be events all weekend with the first round of the Australian Open Title on Friday, the maiden/novice and open trials, on Saturday along with the field day with weed information, fisheries, and the beef officer in the paddock next to the trials.

David Bennett with his dog and former NSW champion Benrose Spring - getting ready for the Australian championship cattledog trials at Trenyar. Adam Hourigan

But the real fun will be had Saturday night with the State of Origin and calcutta, and and a working dog auction to raise funds for Ashley McLennan, a baby diagnosed with childhood cancer at 3 months old.

Sunday has the maiden/novice and Australian open final.

"The event is fundraising for Headspace Grafton," Mr Bennett said. "We picked them because it's a bit of an issue in the Clarence Valley."

But with the drought on everyone's minds, Mr Bennett said this was also a chance for farmers to get away and enjoy themselves for the weekend celebrating a big part of their job - the working dogs.

"Dogs are big part of the rural community and they help us. As good as two or three blokes when you're mustering cattle," Mr Bennett said.