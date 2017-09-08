Clarence Valley town breaks into top 3 spot

THANKS to its picturesque landscape and wide variety of waves, Yamba has earned third place in Expedia's Top 16 Best Places to Surf in Australia.

The process involved combing through 300,000 social media posts to find out what the locals were saying in order to narrow down the 16 cities that created the most buzz within the surfing community.

However, they had to fit certain criteria: awesome waves, laid-back beach bars, and last but certainly not least, passionate locals.

Yamba definitely fit the bill. Angourie surfer Chris Zaffis said he was thrilled with the announcement but not surprised.

"I've been lucky enough to surf overseas but nothing compares to home," he said. "Yamba's the best place is my eyes."

Zaffis said the reason Yamba creates so much buzz amongst the surfing community is the variety of conditions.

"The range we have in the area, like the wall break, beach break, the headland, we have all directions covered and a large variety of waves too."

Zaffis said of all the beaches to choose from in Yamba, Turners beach is the standout. "Turners is pretty fun. It has such a variety of waves and there always seems to be a wave there."