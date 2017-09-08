24°
Sport

Clarence Valley town breaks into top 3 spot

Chris Zaffis surfing in a playful two-foot break at Pippi Beach, Yamba.
Chris Zaffis surfing in a playful two-foot break at Pippi Beach, Yamba.
Jenna Thompson
by

THANKS to its picturesque landscape and wide variety of waves, Yamba has earned third place in Expedia's Top 16 Best Places to Surf in Australia.

The process involved combing through 300,000 social media posts to find out what the locals were saying in order to narrow down the 16 cities that created the most buzz within the surfing community. 

However, they had to fit certain criteria: awesome waves, laid-back beach bars, and last but certainly not least, passionate locals. 

Yamba definitely fit the bill. Angourie surfer Chris Zaffis said he was thrilled with the announcement but not surprised.

"I've been lucky enough to surf overseas but nothing compares to home," he said. "Yamba's the best place is my eyes."

Zaffis said the reason Yamba creates so much buzz amongst the surfing community is the variety of conditions. 

"The range we have in the area, like the wall break, beach break, the headland, we have all directions covered and a large variety of waves too."

Zaffis said of all the beaches to choose from in Yamba, Turners beach is the standout.  "Turners is pretty fun. It has such a variety of waves and there always seems to be a wave there."  

 

Topics:  surfing yamba

Grafton Daily Examiner
LYNETTE DALEY VERDICT: Vindication, relief for family

LYNETTE DALEY VERDICT: Vindication, relief for family

More than six years after her violent death on a beach near Iluka, the family of Lynette Daley are feeling vindicated after guilty verdicts for two men.

Fast and the Furious in the Clarence Valley?

Rally cars revved their way through the streets of Grafton as part of the 2017 Bush Rush Rally raising money for the Variety Children's Charity.

Did you spot the rally cars this morning?

Pies destroyed as eating competition begins

DOWN THE HATCH: The famous Hanks Kitchen pie eating contest kicked off again with Amanda Daffey, Matt Elkerton Jason Disson and Brett Edwards having a crack in the first heat.

Could you finish two pies in under 47 seconds?

Bitter-sweet finish for Bobcats season at NCF awards

AWARD WINNERS: At the recent North Coast Football awards presentation Jarred Doyle was named Player of the Year and Dennis Mavridis won Coach of the Year.

Club takes home Coach and Player of the Year awards

Local Partners