CLARENCE VALLEY: Your top videos of the week

The COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping most of us at home, but that hasn't stopped our community from jumping online and spreading some cheer.

From dancing educators to dinosaur deliveries, we've compiled a list of videos created right here in the Clarence Valley that are sure to put a smile on your face.

5. Let's bust out some social distancing!

Staff from Tucabia Public School have taken to the stage and pumped out some TikTok moves - all in the name of education of course!

4. Iluka Public School - Storytime Wars

Over at Iluka Public School's YouTube channel, fierce competition is brewing among teaching staff all vying for the coveted title of Storytime champion. Will it be Mr Jones? Mr Speirs or Mr Bradmore? Either way, these story times are worth the watch.

Storytime for Iluka Public School has moved online

3. South Grafton High can't stop the learning

South Grafton High have combined Justin Timberlake with a montage of almost every staff member shaking some booty. Genius!

2. Can you handstand doing this?

While most of us are slowly going mad with cabin fever, resident Susan Polsen is taking staying at home in her stride by tackling the handstand t-shirt challenge. Way to go Susan!

1. Welcome... to Jurassic Perm

The crew over at Dimattia&Co hair salon have come up with an ingenious way of door to door delivery of hair care products while also stopping the potential spread of coronavirus.

Want to see your video in this list? Send us an email HERE with the link! Please note: videos should be suitable for any age. Any inappropriate content will be rejected.