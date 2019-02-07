Clarence Valley's cane toad fight to go global

ON SET: The crew from Prospero Productions in action filming for their Only in Oz episode on the control of the southern frontline of cane toads by CVCIA Landcare.

CLARENCE Valley Conservation in Action Landcare volunteers were joined by Perth-based film makers Prospero Productions last Friday when they completed filming for an upcoming National Geographic episode for the TV series Only in Oz to document the efforts to control cane toads in the lower Clarence Valley, the southernmost front line of cane toad populations in Australia.

Along with Only in Oz host Luke Joseph Ryan, the film crew visited Ross Farlow's cane farm at Maclean to film and present a range of facts regarding the cane toad's introduction to North Queensland in 1935 in an attempt to control the cane beetle pest, before taking in views of the cane toad front line from the Maclean Lookout, and then proceeding to Brooms Head to join in on a regular Friday night cane toad round-up with the ever enthusiastic Conservation in Action Landcare volunteers.

Just as toading got under way a heavy downpour came through, but didn't daunt the record 30 volunteers who proceeded to systematically comb the village, collecting a total of 283 toads for the evening.

KEEPING COUNT: CVCIA Landcare volunteer Chelsie Young completes Friday night's toad tallying paperwork under the watchful eye of cameraman Dean Whiston. Vicki James

The previous week volunteers completed a check of both Maclean and Ilarwill and 212 cane toads were collected with 107 from Maclean and 105 from Ilarwill village. Both results and the Brooms Head tally were consistent to results from most recent round-ups at both locations despite recent record dry weather.

Additional funding from the NSW Government for control of cane toads in northern NSW has recently been announced and in the lower Clarence the main effort is in the area south of the Clarence River bounded by Maclean/Ilarwill, Townsend, Gulmarrad, Taloumbi, Lake Wooloweyah and Palmers Channel, including James Creek, and landowners who have freshwater dams or water bodies and would like their properties checked for cane toads are encouraged to contact Clarence Landcare on 66435009 or email

clarence_landcare@big

pond.com.au to organise for an inspection to be completed.

Further promotion of cane toad control and correct identification was undertaken at Iluka Markets by Conservation in Action members Jan and Allan Armstrong last Sunday, with a couple of Iluka residents reporting they had toads arrive in mulch that was delivered, underlining the need to be mindful and vigilant when importing landscaping supplies or similar goods from locations that have cane toads.

The Friday night control effort will move to Micalo Island where, despite toad numbers having significantly declined over the past three seasons, there remains plenty of work to do to. Interested people are welcome to join the effort with volunteers meeting at Jan and Allan Armstrong's place on Micalo Island at 7.45pm Friday. All toaders are advised to wear sturdy shoes, bring a bright torch or headlamp and a lidded bucket if possible.

For inquiries contact Scott Lenton on 0438430234 or visit the CVCIA Landcare page on Facebook.