Clarence Valley's dry spell continues

DRY: Rainfall across northern NSW has been below average relative to historical records during August. Department of Primary Indsutries

WHILE the Clarence Valley has endured an extended dry spell without rain, relief could be on the way as soon as next week.

Not since July 16 has more than 1mm of rain fallen in Grafton and Yamba, and in the 60 days since a paltry 0.6mm has been recorded in Grafton and 1.6mm in Yamba.

Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke said the last three months have been exceptionally dry, and amongst the top five driest periods on record for the Valley.

"We've had high pressure systems which have been the most dominate synoptic feautre, and winds have been blowing off the land so they've contained very little moisture," Mr Dutschke said.

"The weather has been stable due to the high pressure system and dry winds coming off the land.

"All the cold fronts have really kept the showers a fair way south and restricted them to southern NSW and Victoria, so it has been exceptionally dry the last couple of months in the Clarence Valley."

However there is hope on the horizon, with showers and possible thunderstorms forecast for next week.

"We might fluke a heavy shower or storm during the week next week when a cooler change comes through, but as far as widespread and long lasting rain is concerned the chances aren't great for the next fortnight," Mr Dutschke said.

"There is a chance of showers for most days from mid next week through to the following week, as well as the chance of an afternoon storm for most days as it starts to warm back up and moisture builds, which is a fairly common trend for the warmer months.

"However as far as long lasting soaking rain is concerned, we'll have to wait a little while longer."

NSW primary producers have been affected by the dry winter season with below average rainfall received across 85% of the state.

NSW Department of Primary Industries seasonal conditions coordinator Ian McGowen said rainfall for all of NSW during August was 44% below average, making it the driest August for the last four years.