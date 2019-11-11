Menu
BEST OF THE BEST: Andrew Landenberger is the 2019 Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year. GORDON UPTON
Clarence Valley's hottest sports stars crowned at awards

Mitchell Keenan
11th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
SPORTS AWARDS: Clarence Valley's finest athletes and sporting officials were recognised during the sixth annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the GDSC on Saturday.

The Sports Awards are a Clarence Valley Sports Council initiative celebrating the outstanding achievements of local athletes during the past 12 months.

Top honour for Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year went to sailing sensation Andrew Landenberger.

Going head to head with some tough competition, Landenberger is no stranger to success after his feats in 1996 when he won a silver medal at the Atlanta Olympics.

But he turned back the clock when he won the Classic Division at the A-Class Catamaran Classic World Championships at Hervey Bay in Queensland, adding to the national title he won days earlier, putting him in pole position for the award.

 

Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters. Ben Stagg

Rising world surfing talent Dakoda Walters took out the Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year title after topping the 2019 World Surf League Australian Junior Tour rankings.

The Angourie surfer, who just finished his HSC at Maclean High School on Monday, most recently secured a spot at the World Junior Championships in Taiwan later this month.

Walters was unable to make the awards, as he is attending a training camp at the Gold Coast ahead of the world titles, but was grateful for the recognition.

 

Masters athlete Tom Hancock claimed seven gold medals at the National Masters Games. Jarrard Potter

Magnificent masters athlete Tom Hancock claimed the Senior Sportsperson of the Year title after his fantastic achievements at the National Masters Games.

The 82-year-old brought home a whopping seven gold medals from his age category at the games.

