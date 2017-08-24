Clarence Valley's longest-living resident has 105 reasons to smile

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Win Jeffries, who turns 105 today, is still as full of life as ever.

THE year Winifred Jeffries was born, Grafton's first high school opened, the Titanic sank and the Australian Government introduced a five pound maternity allowance.

Today, the Clarence Valley's longest-living resident will celebrate her 105th birthday with friends and family at Dougherty Villa.

Known to friends as Win, she is no stranger to publicity, having been interviewed every year since she reached her century milestone in 2012.

And just as she did when The Daily Examiner interviewed her in 2015, she still puts together a stylish outfit every day, complete with one of her many sets of earrings, to ensure she looks her best.

"It's (important) and I suppose fashion's the only interest I've got now, but I still try and join in activities and play Housie,” she

The card game is played twice a week at Grafton's Dougherty Villa, and Win said she supposed her thoughts on the game were a pretty apt metaphor for the game of life.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but you never come out on top,” she said.

Win grew up on a property in Southgate and stayed in the suburb until she retired to Grafton.

"We lived on the land in the country and we worked hard,” she said.

"We had a good life though.”

A mother of three, Win's family has since extended to include three great-great grandchildren.

Two of them - twin baby boys - will be joining her for her celebration today.

"I haven't seen them since January since they were a month old,” she said.

After 104 years of birthdays, she will be keeping this one low-key, having lunch with her daughter, who's 78, and grand-daughter.

When asked what her most memorable birthday was, she said she thought she had a big party for her 60th, but added "it was a long time ago”.

The 105-year-old said she credited "clean living” to her longevity.

Whatever her secret, it seems she has been sharing it with others.

She is now one of four - soon to be five - residents of Dougherty Villa over 100 years of age.

"I often think there should be people come round sometimes and talk to us about old times, things we had and how we lived in our day,” she said. "The young ones today, they'd be horrified.”

Which may be close to how she feels when she sees the news today.

"I've seen the old Trump,” she said.

"It's gone back, it's not what it used to be.

"I think people used to be happier and they had better lives.”

Happy birthday Win, from everyone at The Daily Examiner.