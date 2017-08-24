26°
News

Clarence Valley's longest-living resident has 105 reasons to smile

Clair Morton
| 24th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
BIRTHDAY GIRL: Win Jeffries, who turns 105 today, is still as full of life as ever.
BIRTHDAY GIRL: Win Jeffries, who turns 105 today, is still as full of life as ever. Clair Morton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE year Winifred Jeffries was born, Grafton's first high school opened, the Titanic sank and the Australian Government introduced a five pound maternity allowance.

Today, the Clarence Valley's longest-living resident will celebrate her 105th birthday with friends and family at Dougherty Villa.

Known to friends as Win, she is no stranger to publicity, having been interviewed every year since she reached her century milestone in 2012.

And just as she did when The Daily Examiner interviewed her in 2015, she still puts together a stylish outfit every day, complete with one of her many sets of earrings, to ensure she looks her best.

"It's (important) and I suppose fashion's the only interest I've got now, but I still try and join in activities and play Housie,” she

The card game is played twice a week at Grafton's Dougherty Villa, and Win said she supposed her thoughts on the game were a pretty apt metaphor for the game of life.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but you never come out on top,” she said.

Win grew up on a property in Southgate and stayed in the suburb until she retired to Grafton.

"We lived on the land in the country and we worked hard,” she said.

"We had a good life though.”

A mother of three, Win's family has since extended to include three great-great grandchildren.

Two of them - twin baby boys - will be joining her for her celebration today.

"I haven't seen them since January since they were a month old,” she said.

After 104 years of birthdays, she will be keeping this one low-key, having lunch with her daughter, who's 78, and grand-daughter.

When asked what her most memorable birthday was, she said she thought she had a big party for her 60th, but added "it was a long time ago”.

The 105-year-old said she credited "clean living” to her longevity.

Whatever her secret, it seems she has been sharing it with others.

She is now one of four - soon to be five - residents of Dougherty Villa over 100 years of age.

"I often think there should be people come round sometimes and talk to us about old times, things we had and how we lived in our day,” she said. "The young ones today, they'd be horrified.”

Which may be close to how she feels when she sees the news today.

"I've seen the old Trump,” she said.

"It's gone back, it's not what it used to be.

"I think people used to be happier and they had better lives.”

Happy birthday Win, from everyone at The Daily Examiner.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Clarence Valley woman found guilty of horse cruelty

Clarence Valley woman found guilty of horse cruelty

A CLARENCE Valley woman found guilty of the serious neglect of "starving” horses at her Buccarumbi property will be sentenced next month.

Deadline looms to register for same-sex marriage survey

The ‘Sea of Hearts’ display launched in support of marriage equality yesterday. Picture: Kym Smith

What you need to know to be counted in national postal survey

LETTER: 'At the end of the day this is about love and equality'

Pride flag

Clarence Valley resident has his day on marriage equality

Recognising a teacher's passion

PROUD RESULT: Tina Austen from Training Services NSW and Bambie Bridges, CHS trainer/assessor.

A passion for helping piece achieve their dreams

Local Partners

New centre open and ready to help

The motor registry 'cubicle' that once stood in the place of the new Service NSW in Maclean is now a distant memory.

16-month-old flown to Brisbane hospital after fall

The new Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Westpac Helicopter responds to incident in Lawrence

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion. Matty has ignored some of the girls for too long, and now they’re resorting to desperate cries for attention.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

SOLD ON: Why more and more people are attracted to Yamba

Yamba's golden beaches are a big drawcard for tourist and local families alike.

"There is a quality family lifestyle on offer in Yamba"

SOLD ON: Ultimate guide to Clarence Valley real estate

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Brand new magazine FREE inside The Daily Examiner tomorrow

History will go under hammer in Maclean

FOR SALE: Clarence Valley Council has put the property at 1 MacNaughton Place on the market through LJ Hooker Maclean.

1 MacNaughton Place to be auctioned off next month

PROPERTY BOOM: Is it a good time to buy in the Clarence Valley?

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Sold On is the essential Clarence Valley property market handbook