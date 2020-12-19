Clarence Valley’s most influential 2020: #10

10. The Lower Clarence community



THE power of a community united was never more evident than in the early part of the year, when the Lower Clarence community mobilised in a fight to save what was referred to as the essence of their hospital.

Calling a snap staff meeting at Maclean Hospital, the Northern NSW Local Health District announced that all patients would be looked after in a combined ward on level one, leaving the upstairs floors to be used as surged bed.

Incensed at what they saw as the first steps of closing the hospital, the community outrage spilt forth, with social media lighting up, and at a series of meetings, the community stood shoulder to shoulder with the staff of the hospital to say no.

NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association Clarence Valley branch vice president Narelle Robison addresses a large crowd that had gathered at Maclean Showground's Jim Thompson Pavilion to protest the planned reconfiguration of Maclean District Hospital.

Despite organising their own forum, just days before one organised by the community, the health service just couldn’t shake the community feeling that their hospital was under threat.

“I think I’ve said it ten or 15 times, there will be no cuts to Maclean District Hospital,” ﻿Northern NSW Local Health District director of clinical operations Lynne Weir told a hostile crowd.



Ms Weir rose from her seat and looked out towards the audience that had gathered at Maclean Services Club.

There was worse to come, as repeated questioning forced Ms Weir to reveal the savings the health district hoped to make from what they termed a redistribution.

Director Clinical Operations NNSWLHD Lynne Weir speaks to community information session over Maclean Hospital

“You wouldn’t be going to this trouble if there wasn’t a pot of money at the end that you were hoping to achieve,” a question came from the crowd. ”How much are the opinions of this room worth?”

“It's about $150,000,” Ms Weir said.

The community outrage and mobilisation against the health service was something not seen since the protests against council amalgamation, but unlike that campaign, this one worked.

Weeks after the meetings, the health service scrapped the plans, and instead formed a new community committee headed by former director of nursing Anne Farrell, one of the many voices that had spoken out at the meeting.

Former Director of Nursing Maclean Hospital Anne Farrell asks a question at the community information session over Maclean Hospital

“I’m delighted that the community stood up for what they believed in, and I knew Maclean would because the hospital is very precious to them,” she said at the time.